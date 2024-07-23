Radhikka Madan regrets not talking to Irrfan Khan enough on Angrezi Medium sets, reveals she thought there’d be lot of time for that

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Radhikka Madan is currently in the news for her performance in Sarfira starring Akshay Kumar in the lead. Be it her character or acting in the film, everything is being praised by the audience as well as critics.

The actress has also worked with Irrfan Khan in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium. Recalling the time, she said she regrets not interacting with the late actor much on the sets.

Radhikka Madan on why she didn't talk to Irrfan Khan enough on Angrezi Medium sets

In a recent interview with ETimes, Radhikka Madan recalled her experience of working with Irrfan Khan on the sets of Angrezi Medium. The actress said that she didn't talk to him enough to not disturb him.

Radhikka said that she recently made her friend watch Angrezi Medium as he had not seen it. The actress said that she wondered if she would ever be able to do a film like that again. Talking about how she missed Irrfan Khan, Radhikka recalled wondering why she didn't talk to him more on the sets and "get things out of him".

The actress shared that she used to be very quiet on the sets and tried to give space to the legendary actor. "I was just focusing on my character and wanted to see him as just my father. I thought I would have a lot of time with him to discuss movies, acting, and craft once after the film but he was going through so much. I never spoke unless I was spoken to," she recalled.

More about Angrezi Medium

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium was the sequel to the 2017 comedy-drama Hindi Medium. Apart from Irrfan and Radhikka, the film also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, and more.

The film had Radhikka playing the daughter of Irrfan and received appreciation from the audience as well as critics. However, soon after its release on March 11, the theaters had to be closed following a nationwide lockdown.

Irrfan Khan left the mortal world on April 29, 2020, after battling with a neuroendocrine tumor for several months.

