Raghav Chadha shares his ‘practical’ way of resolving a fight with Parineeti Chopra; Find out what they do

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are one of the most celebrated couples in Bollywood. The couple got married last year in September in a grand destination wedding setting in Udaipur. Ever since making it official by sealing the deal, the couple has never ceased to exude major relationship goals and love for each other. In a recent conversation, Raghav Chadha shared his biggest learning from their wedding, and it is all things hilarious yet cute as he further reflected on the ‘practical’ way of resolving a fight.

Raghav Chadha shares his secret to a happy married life with Parineeti Chopra

The newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently indulged in a chit-chat at the ICC Young Leaders Forum. During the conversation, the couple made several candid revelations. On the other hand, the young politician also shared his piece of advice for the young couples.

Expressing his belief in his learnings, Raghav said, “Very early in my married life I realized that wife is always right (leaving Parineeti to laugh hysterically) so if you get that right there are no disagreements. Absolutely. Of course there are disagreements and one thing that we do or try to do usually is do not sleep over a fight.”

“If there is a disagreement, either she convinces me of her point of view or I convince her of my point of view or in the rarest of the rare occasions we both agree to disagree and that’s how we resolve a fight and that’s the most practical way of resolving any major or minor disagreement,” he further added.

Most recently, Parineeti Chopra made her singing debut and shared several behind-the-scene glimpses from her day of performance. In a post, the actress also admitted to being nervous while being a loving husband, Raghav called her to provide solace and calm her down. In the video, the AAP leader was also seen imparting his blessings to the actress, adding warmth to the occasion.

Furthermore, taking to his Instagram, he dropped an appreciation post while referring his wife to as his ‘rock star’, ‘nightingale’ and his ‘own personal melody queen.’

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married last year on September 24 in Udaipur in a grand destination wedding. The grand affair was attended by several luminaries from different fields.

