Raj Kundra denies association with arrested Bangladeshi adult star; calls allegations made in his name ‘false, disturbing’

Bangladeshi adult star Riya Arvind Barde aka Arohi Barde and Banna Sheikh was recently arrested in Maharashtra’s Ulhasnagar over accusations of staying illegally in India using forged documents. A few parallel reports also claimed that Barde was also associated with Raj Kundra Productions and worked on a few of their projects. However, the businessman has now dismissed any assumptions.

While speaking to HT City, Raj Kundra asserted that he is “deeply disturbed” by all sorts of false allegations circulating in his name. He added, “These reports claim that an individual, allegedly an illegal immigrant, worked for me or was associated with one of my supposed production companies. Let me be very clear – I have never met this person, nor have I ever owned or been involved with any production company that this individual has worked for.”

Further labeling the claims 'baseless', Raj mentioned that such reports are not just damaging his reputation but are also attempting to exploit his name for ‘sensationalism and media traction’. Kundra believes to have been following utmost integrity while running his businesses and wouldn’t tolerate any such false accusations.

Kundra’s lawyer Prashant Patil noted, “There is a clear ulterior motive of dragging my client’s name in a controversial case for which my clients have no direct or indirect connection at all. Due to such mischievous act of creating such offensive content on social media, my clients are initiating criminal cases with the cyber crime Mumbai police immediately under the provisions of the Information and Technology Act."

While Patil will plead for immediate arrests of people circulating fake news, he also aims to initiate a Rs 100 crore defamation notice before the Bombay High Court against the media houses reporting this fake news.

Nabbing Riya under the law took a lot of time. Police reports revealed that an investigation into Riya Barde's identity had begun more than a year ago when the authorities found out that her birth certificate, school leaving certificate, and passport listed three different places of birth.

While this is the first case of Riya Barde that has gained national headlines, however, HT reports that the actress was previously also arrested by Mumbai police in connection with a case related to prostitution under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

