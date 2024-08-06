Sunny Leone feels it's 'high time' people moved on from her adult film star tag: 'I think it's more bothersome now'

Sunny Leone's history continues to follow her closely. After achieving megastar status in the adult film industry, her journey into Bollywood was quite a lengthy one, but she has managed to navigate it successfully. In a recent conversation with Galatta India, Sunny was asked if she ever feels judged due to her past and how she reacts to being labeled as an 'adult film star.'

The Ragini MMS 2 actress shared that during her initial years in India, it was completely normal for people to use certain words or tags to define her. “I think it's more bothersome now that we are still talking about it. Come on! It's been 13 years now since I have been here. Let it go. If you don't let it go, how do we all move forward? So, it is high time,” said Sunny Leone adding that it’s not an interesting conversation piece anymore but something that was simply a part of her life.

She feels she has moved forward, has done a lot of work, and has grown in her own ways. “I think it's odd now that a publication uses that for traction,” Sunny said. Born in Canada’s Ontario in a Punjabi family, Sunny Leone was born as Karenjit Kaur Vohra and holds dual Canadian and American citizenship.

Sunny entered Indian showbiz in 2011 with Bigg Boss season 5 and soon after signed her debut movie with Mahesh Bhatt titled Jism 2. She then starred in several movies including Shootout at Wadala, Jackpot, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Mastizaade, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love, and Tera Intezaar among others.

Leone also gave several hit numbers over the years including Laila Mai Laila, Trippy Trippy, Piya More, Pink Lips, and more. She is currently hosting the 15th season of MTV Splitsvilla and will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap's neo-noir-thriller Kennedy. The movie premiered at the Cannes International Film Festival 2023 and is yet to release in theatres for public watch.

