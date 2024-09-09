Shilpa Shetty is all hearts for her ‘cookie’ husband Raj Kundra on his birthday; pens ‘Viaan, Samisha, and I are blessed to have you in our lives’: WATCH

Shilpa Shetty Kundra expressed her affection for her husband, entrepreneur Raj Kundra, as they celebrated his birthday on September 9. The actress posted a delightful dancing video of him and wrote a heartfelt message, complimenting his impressive Bhangra moves.

The video that Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted on her Instagram handle minutes ago opens with Raj Kundra performing Bhangra like a pro at a gathering. Dressed in a white shirt with black denim, a jacket, and matching shoes, he could give anyone a run for their money. While the Sukhee actress tried to join him and match his moves, even she gave up looking at Raj’s energy and prowess.

Expressing her love and admiration for the birthday boy, she penned, “To the best Bhangra dancer I know! My soulmate, may you always dance through life, smiling away... Happy birthday, my Cookie. Love you more than you’ll ever know. Viaan, Samisha, and I are blessed to have you in our lives.”

This isn’t the first time that the actress and fitness enthusiast heaped praise on her husband and highlighted his good qualities in front of the world. On Valentine’s Day, this year, she posted a fun reel with Raj and wrote, “Laughing all the way to the bank of memories with this crazy Valentine of mine. @onlyrajkundra Love you. Happy Valentines, Instafam.”

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the couple brought the beautifully decked-up Ganesh Idol to their home. They also invited Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, Tahira Kashyap, Tushar Kapoor, newlywed couple, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Shilpa's sister, actress Shamita Shetty, and many others to seek blessings of Lord.

A day later, on September 8, they bid Bappa adieu with equal enthusiasm. Both Raj and Shilpa dressed in matching outfits along with their daughter Samisha. They even danced their hearts out at the Ganpati Visarjan ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the action-packed TV series, Indian Police Force opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, Sharad Kelkar, and others.

