Srikanth Trailer Launch: Rajkummar Rao says he spent much time with Srikanth Bolla; opens up on challenging role

Rajkummar Rao is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in the film industry. He will be seen portraying the role of the veteran visually-impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla for his upcoming biopic titled Srikanth. After Rao’s first look as Srikanth was released, the makers dropped the trailer of the film today, April 9. At the trailer launch, Rajkummar narrated the story of how he prepared himself to play the role of Srikanth.

Rajkummar Rao on preparing for the role of Srikanth Bolla

During the trailer launch, Rajkummar Rao was asked to share the story of how he prepared himself for the role of Srikanth Bolla in his biopic Srikanth.

The actor shared, "I wanted (Srikanth Bolla) to make him feel like I'm acting. For this I spent much time with Srikanth. This film is not about Srikanth being visually impaired. That's something is there, it's a story. We are showing a special story. It is a fact that he is visually impaired but we are not going to focus on him being visually impaired."

"Because when I met Srikanth, we were very normal. We were talking, discussing. He is very witty, very funny. I asked him so many questions and he was very open to the idea. He opened his world in front of me. It is my responsibility as an actor to take the best from him. I and Tushar (Hiranandani) used to visit many visually-impaired schools and spent hours. I wanted to put a reality on screen. The effort was to become Srikanth whenever I went to the set until we packed up. Just to act like a visually impaired person on camera and then cut and you become Raj and hanging out and chilling, that is not how I see my art. My art is too spiritual and meditative for me and I love it immensely," Rao further added.

In the trailer of Srikanth, Rajkummar takes us to the inspirational story of Srikanth Bolla. He showed the world how visual works in mind and sight is only for the eyes. The life of Srikanth also teaches us that visual impairment cannot be a challenge to achieve our dreams.

Rajkummar Rao drops video of meeting real-life Srikanth Bolla

On April 7, taking to his Instagram handle, Rajkummar Rao shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Srikanth. In the video, we can see the actor having a good time with the real-life Srikanth Bolla.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Behind The Scenes. Some special moments and heartfelt conversations from the sets of #Srikanth. Trailer out on 09.04.2024. Releasing in cinemas on 10th May 2024."

A few days ago, Rajkummar shared a video to give a glimpse of his first look from the upcoming biopic of industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The video shows the actor in his character Srikanth, running towards the end goal, reflecting happiness on his face. The short clip ends with the title and release date appearing on the screen.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, Rao wrote, "A journey that will inspire you to open your eyes! Aap sabka nazariya badalne aa raha hai #Srikanth. Releasing in cinemas on 10th May 2024." Alaya F who also is a part of the movie shared the video on her Instagram with a similar caption.

For the unversed, Srikanth Bolla is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder of Bollant Industries, an organization that employs unskilled and differently-abled individuals to manufacture eco-friendly products. He was born visually impaired in 1992 in a small village near Hyderabad, India. His life has been an inspiring journey.

Srikanth's entrepreneurial journey began after his return to India, where he aimed to create inclusive employment opportunities for people with disabilities. The film starring Rajkummar Rao will pay homage to his glorious life.

More about the film Srikanth

Bankrolled by T-Series in collaboration with Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, the movie is being directed by Tushar Hiranandani while the script has been penned by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rajkummar Rao meets 'real-life' Srikanth Bolla; film's trailer to drop on THIS date