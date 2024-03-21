Rakul Preet Singh drops wedding PIC with Jackky Bhagnani to celebrate one month anniversary; ‘Time has flown by'

Today marks a special milestone for actress Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani as they celebrate their one-month wedding anniversary. The couple exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony in South Goa on February 21, 2024, surrounded by their loved ones. Rakul commemorated the occasion by sharing an unseen photo with her husband Jackky on Instagram.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebarte one month anniversary

Rakul Preet Singh took to Instgram and shared an unseen photos from her wedding festivities with hubby Jackky Bhagnani. The actress captioned the post, ''And it’s already a month time has flown by and so will life !! Love ya to the moon and back here is to dancing away our entire life #onemonthanniversary @jackkybhagnani.'

Take a look:

Rakul Preet Singh talks about life after wedding

During an interview with Spice Social, the Rakul Preet Singh spoke about spending her first Holi as a newly wedded couple. She said, “It will be the first Holi we will be celebrating together.” Talking about life after marriage and the changes it has brought to them, the actress said, “Why this wedding has to change anything? It's a beautiful part of life which is as normal for anyone. I don't think there's any difference before and after the wedding.”

Rakul Preet Singh on being similar with hubby Jackky Bhagnani

In a recent interview with NDTV, Rakul was questioned about any changes she noticed after marrying Jackky Bhagnani. With a grin, Rakul responded, "Not at all! It actually takes a moment for me to register when people call me Mrs. and I’m like, oh, okay! I mean, touchwood, and I truly hope it stays that way in life." She added that neither of them fully grasped the married status yet, jesting that they're quite alike.

Describing their likeness, Rakul revealed they're "absolutely clones," elaborating that they share about 90 percent similarity. She noted the remaining 10 percent, mentioning her punctuality contrasting with Jackky's more relaxed sense of time. However, she remarked that he's improving. "We're alike in our preferences, holiday spots, food choices, and even in our workout obsession. We want to exercise even on vacation. It's pretty wild."

