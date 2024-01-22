Ram Aayenge in Lata Mangeshkar’s voice makes netizens emotional; call it ‘most appropriate use of AI’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Late singer Lata Mangeshkar hugely impacted the Indian music industry and left a void in the hearts of her fans. Even today, music lovers yearn to hear her soulful voice. Hence, when an artificial intelligence-generated voice of the Nightingale of India singing the song Ram Aayenge surfaced online, it made netizens emotional.

Ram Aayenge song in AI-generated voice Of Lata Mangeshkar surfaces online

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is known for her soothing voice and her humble nature. Even after two years of her sad demise, the country remembers her and craves to hear something in her voice. Recently, a user took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared an audio clip in which the voice in which the song Ram Aayenge was being sung was pitched as Lata Mangeshkar’s. According to the user’s claims, it was created using AI tools. Sharing the post, he penned, “The most appropriate use of AI so far.”

Check it out:

Netizens get emotional on hearing Ram Aayenge song in the voice of Lata Mangeshkar

Upon hearing the song, many music and Lata ji lovers came to the comments section and shared their emotions. One user wrote, “I have no clue why this brought tears to my eyes. Lata ji (red heart emojis,” while another commented, “Damn!! My eyes are full of tears and my mind is in complete peace after listening to this song in Lata Ji's voice. Thanks for sharing and thanks to the person who made this. Lata ji aapki aawaz hamesha amar rahegi.”

Advertisement

A third user penned, “The great Lata Mangeshkarji, the nightingale of India, truly immortalized,” while a fourth opined, “Awesome!!! The song gave me goosebumps. Jay Siya Ram.” The next one shared, “It literally gives goosebumps.”

Take a look:

Lata Mangeshkar’s work front and evergreen songs

The Indian playback singer and occasional music composer has contributed highly to the music industry in her career spanning eight decades. The Queen of Melody has also recorded songs in over thirty-six Indian languages apart from a few foreign languages. Some of her evergreen songs are Lag Jaa Gale, Tere Bina Zindagi Se, O Mere Dil Ke Chain, Yeh Dil Tum Bin Kahin Lagta Nahin, Tere Liye from the album Veer-Zaara and many more.

ALSO READ: 12 best singers in India with mesmerizing, soulful voices: Lata Mangeshkar to Shreya Ghoshal