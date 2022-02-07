EXCLUSIVE: Padmini Kolhapure remembers aunt Lata Mangeshkar: I have seen the craze for her; We’re all shaken

As fans from all over the globe mourn the unfortunate demise of Lata Mangeshkar, actress Padmini Kolhapure also pays a tribute to her beloved didi atya. She states that the family has lost a strong pillar of support. “As much as death is the hardest truth or fact, we really felt that nothing is going to happen to her and she is always going to be with us. We are all shaken. But I am sure her songs and memories are going to live on for generations and generations to come,” says Padmini.

The Prem Rog actress’ grandmother and Lata ji’s father Dinanath Mangeshkar were siblings, and Padmini recalls that as a child she was in awe of Lata ji. “I remember once we were at a wedding and I was so much in awe of her that I kept looking at her. In fact, even the dresses that Shivangi (sister) and I are wearing at that function were gifted by her. It was a long dress which back then was called a maxi. We used to go for recordings with her but you know as a kid you don’t understand the power of that person. For me she was my atya. We often visited each others’ house and joked around with her. Those were beautiful days,” she recalls fondly.

Padmini even remembers her son Priyaank’s reaction when he first realised that they were related to Lata Mangeshkar. “He couldn’t believe it. He was like ‘Is she my aaji (grandmother)? He was ecstatic.”

The actress says that Lata Mangeshkar was a very simple person. “She used to cook, spend time in her house and watch TV. Even recently when I went and met her a couple of times, she was glued to the television set, would watch reality shows and was a great fan of many of them. She was in tune with what’s going on. Very often she would send me photographs, or certain things that touched her, or her favourite songs, and was indeed very tech-savvy,” shares Padmini.

Lata Mangeshkar loved cooking too and was very fond of food. “A while back when we were talking, I asked her if I should send her some fried fish as we both have this Goa connection. But she can’t eat spicy food, so I sent her spice free and salt free fish which she seasoned as per her taste and was very happy. I will never forget these moments,” Padmini says emotionally.

Further talking about the famed singer’s stardom, Padmini states, “I have seen the craze for her when we went for shows to America. I consider myself so blessed to have witnessed all of this in that era. When we went to Maple Leaf Gardens and performed, or when we were at Madison Square Avenue, Lata Mangeshkar was like a goddess over there. Public would throng the stadiums to see her. In fact, in one of our recent conversations she told me about this perfume that I was wearing when we were on stage years ago. Can you imagine her memory?,” questions Padmini.

Lastly, how is Lata Mangeshkar’s sister Asha Bhosle holding up? “She is broken down,” Padmini concludes.

