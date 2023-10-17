EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar talks about artists on his bucket list; calls working with Sridevi 'unfulfilled' desire

Karan Johar completes 25 years as a filmmaker in the industry. Making his directorial debut with 1998 release Kuch Kuch Hota Hai till his last directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, he has delivered several remarkable films. In a long illustrious career, he has also collaborated with several renowned big Bollywood celebs. However, in a recent interview with us, the ace filmmaker talked about his ‘unfulfilled desire’ of working with the late actress Sridevi.

Karan Johar on his 'unfulfilled' desire to work with Sridevi

The ace filmmaker Karan Johar sat with us for an exclusive interview. In a hearty conversation, he talked about his long journey in Bollywood. On being asked if there is something on his bucket list, or if he aspires to do going further, KJo shared that at the beginning of his career, there were a few artists on the list including Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar whom he had the opportunity to work with. However, working with Late Sridevi still remains his unfulfilled desire.

He stated, “When I began my career, there were a couple of artists that were on my bucket list. One was Mr. Rishi Kapoor, who I directed in Student Of The Year and produced with Agneepath and Kapoor & Sons. One of them was working with Mr. Bachchan, who I had the pleasure of directing twice. One of them was who I am a crazy fan of, Lata ji who sang for me, the title song of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. One of them was working with the late Sridevi. I feel like that was a desire that unfortunately went unfulfilled.”

Watch the full interview here:

Karan Johar on his dreams taking a leap from just professional to personal

KJo further asserted that his dreams are not restricted to just the films, rather, his horizon has been widened now. He said, “I have no dream that I feel hasn’t been realized but what I do and what I tell everyone is that every day I make a new dream for myself and that dream could be a story to tell, an expansion plan for my studio or a relationship that I want to enhance. My dreams are not restricted just to the movies. Like I dreamt of having children and when I had them I felt like that was the most beautiful dream that was fructified. Now I dream for them. My dreams have also taken a leap and gone from just professional to personal. Now, I wake up every day I dream new dreams for myself, but I also dream big dreams for my children,” he shared on a concluding note.

