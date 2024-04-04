7 Asha Bhosle songs that reflect Bollywood’s golden era

When it comes to unforgettable Bollywood voices, Asha Bhosle’s songs are at the top of the list! This legendary singer isn't just known for her incredible voice, but for her amazing range. She can belt out a powerful pop tune like Dum Maro Dum or make your heart melt with a soulful ballad like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja.

Bhosle isn't limited to just Bollywood either. Her career spans over decades and includes genres like ghazals and bhajans too. With thousands of songs recorded in multiple languages, there's an Asha Bhosle song for every mood! Her influence is huge, and she's earned tons of awards, including the Padma Vibhushan, one of India's highest honors. No matter what kind of music you like, there's no denying Asha Bhosle's lasting impact on the music world.

7 best Asha Bhosle songs you can add to your playlist

Dum Maro Dum (Hare Krishna Hare Rama)

Release Date - 1971

Ah, Dum Maro Dum! This song is a true legend, isn't it? This is one of Asha Bhosle's hit songs and she absolutely belted it out in the movie Hare Rama Hare Krishna back in 1971. The whole song just grabs you with its cool rhythm and lyrics that stick in your head forever. It wasn't just a catchy tune though, it captured a whole mood, you know?

A bit rebellious, like the times were, and it spoke to young people everywhere. Asha Bhosle really poured her heart into it, making it both powerful and fun. No wonder it became such a huge hit! Even today, Dum Maro Dum is a classic everyone loves. It's one of those songs that always gets you moving and reminds you of why Bollywood music is so awesome.

In Ankhon Ki Masti Ke (Umrao Jaan)

Release Date - 1981

Aankhon Ki Masti – this song gets us every time! Asha Bhosle absolutely killed it in the song from the movie Umrao Jaan from 1981. The melody is just gorgeous, like a dream, and the words are pure poetry, all about love and that feeling of wanting someone so much it hurts. Asha Bhosle sings it with so much soul, you can practically feel the longing in her voice. And the music, wow! That's all thanks to the legendary Khayyam.

Together they create this atmosphere that's both romantic and mysterious. It's no wonder the song became a classic! Even today, In Aankhon Ki Masti is one of those songs that never gets old. It really shows off Asha Bhosle's amazing talent – she can make you feel anything with her voice.

Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko (Yaadon Ki Baraat)

Release Date - 1973

It is very unlikely that you haven't heard Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko. This incredible song by Asha Bhosle is from the movie Yaadon Ki Baaraat which was released in 1973. The minute you hear that melody, it just grabs your heart. And the lyrics? Pure and all about how someone stole your heart. Asha sings it with so much feeling, you can practically hear her smile.

The music too, is amazing with the classic R.D. Burman touch. Together, they create this perfect blend of love and longing that just makes you melt. No wonder it's a timeless classic! Even today, people of all ages love this song. It's a true testament to Asha Bhosle's talent – she could sing about anything and make it magical.

Parde Mein Rehne Do (Parde Me Rhne Do )

Release Date - 1979

Ooh la la, Parde Mein Rehne Do is one of those songs that turns up the heat every single time. Asha Bhosle absolutely slays it in this movie Parde Me Rehne Do from way back in 1979. The music itself is this slow, sultry melody, and the lyrics are all about… well, let's just say they're a little spicy! Asha sings it with this smoky voice that just oozes confidence, and the music, well that's thanks to the legendary Shankar-Jaikishan duo.

Together, they create this atmosphere that's so darn intoxicating. No wonder it's a classic. Even today, Parde Mein Rehne Do gets hearts racing. It shows what a versatile singer Asha Bhosle was – she could go from sweet and innocent to pure fire, and everything in between. This song is definitely a fan favorite, and for good reason.

Sharara (Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai)

Release Date - 2002

Let me tell you about Sharara, this Bollywood banger from the movie Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai way back in 2003! Asha Bhosle sings it out with so much life, that it's impossible not to groove to it! The music is pure energy, the kind that gets you on your feet in seconds. And the lyrics? All about celebrating weddings, having fun with your friends and family.

Asha just pours her heart into it, making you wanna dance the night away. No wonder it became such a huge hit! Even today, Sharara is the go-to song for any party or wedding. It's like a shot of pure fun in music form, guaranteed to get everyone moving and grooving.

Le Gayi (Dil Toh Pagal Hai)

Release Date - 1997

Alright! Time to shake your leg on with Le Gayi from the 1997 movie Dil To Pagal Hai. Asha Bhosle absolutely crushes this song! The music is like a burst of sunshine, upbeat and impossible to resist. The lyrics are all about falling head over heels for someone, and Asha sings it with so much energy, that you can practically feel her excitement.

It's no wonder the song became a monster hit! Even today, Le Gayi is the perfect party starter. It gets everyone moving and singing along. This song is pure fun, pure Bollywood magic, and a guaranteed mood booster!

Radha Kaise Na Jale (Lagaan)

Release Date - 2001

Have you heard Radha Kaise Na Jale from Lagaan? If you haven't, it's purely your loss. It's this beautiful song by Asha Bhosle, sung way back in 2001. The minute you hear that melody, it pulls at your heartstrings. And the words? They paint a picture of Radha, pining after someone who doesn't love her back. Asha sings it with so much feeling, you cannot help but reminisce about the time you felt jealous about someone getting close to your beau.

The music too is incredible with classics by A.R. Rahman. Together, they create this atmosphere that's both sad and relatable. You can't help but feel for Radha! No wonder it's a beloved classic. Even today, the song stays with you long after it's over. It's a true testament to Asha Bhosle's talent, she could take any story and make you feel it deep down.

Even today, when you hear an Asha Bhosle song on the radio or at a party, it instantly takes you back to a simpler time. Her voice is pure magic, and her songs have a way of making you want to sing along, dance, or just sit back and smile. Asha Bhosle is a true legend, and her music will continue to be loved by generations to come.

