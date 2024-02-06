Undeniably, Lata Mangeshkar is one of the most iconic and acclaimed female playback singers whose contribution to the Indian music industry is incomparable. With her career spanning six decades and having uncountable songs to her name, Lata Mangeshkar is a notable name that will be remembered for ages. However, the late singer left the entire nation teary-eyed after she passed away on February 6th, 2022.

Rajiv Adatia remembers Lata Mangeshkar

Marking Lata Mangeshkar's second death anniversary, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia expressed his deep sorrow. Sharing about his close and special bond with the legendary playback singer, he penned an emotional note remembering Lata didi.

Sharing a throwback picture with her, Rajiv Adatia took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Lata didi… I will always miss you! 2 years since you left us.. I still have all your WhatsApp chats. I still have your voice notes.. I still have all your gifts you have me safely kept.. I can still hear laugh.. I miss you! The world misses you! Love you didi! #latamangeshkar"

Have a look at the tweet:

About Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar was India's most respected singer who has garnered several accolades owing to her singing talent. Interestingly, she has sung songs in more than 30 languages and is known to have made the biggest contribution to the music industry.

She was even honored with India's highest civilian honor, Bharat Ratna. In addition to this, Lata Mangeshkar was bestowed with Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, too. She has collaborated with many composers, including Hemant Kumar, Madan Mohan, Anil Biswas and others. It has been two years since the Nightingale of India singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6.

According to the reports, in commemoration of the second death anniversary of the legendary singer, a special program titled ‘Sangeetmay Baithak’ is being organized. Reports suggest that it will bring together many prominent figures from the music industry to pay heartfelt homage to her. The event will have Alka Yagnik, Lalit Pandit, Javed Akhtar, Himesh Reshammiya, and many others grace the event.

