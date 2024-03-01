Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities: Shibani Akhtar serenades guests with Aaiye Meharbaan

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala has undoubtedly captured the spotlight, drawing attention from all corners for its grandeur and star-studded guest list. The who's who of Bollywood, along with several international sensations and celebrities, graced the occasion, making it a truly unforgettable event.

The highlight of today's festivities was the glamorous cocktail night, where celebrities were seen dressed to the nines, exuding elegance and style. The ambiance was filled with joy and excitement as guests mingled and celebrated in full swing. One particularly captivating moment from the evening was captured in a recent video circulating on social media, showcasing Shibani Akhtar serenading the guests with her mesmerizing voice.

Shibani Akhtar sings Aaiye Meharbaan

In a viral video making waves on social media, Shibani Akhtar steals the spotlight with her rendition of Aaiye Meharbaan, originally sung by Asha Bhosle for the iconic film Howrah Bridge, featuring the legendary Madhubala. The setting is none other than the extravagant cocktail night hosted for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Shibani is a vision to behold in her stunning orange, blingy gown, radiating elegance and grace as she mesmerizes the audience with her melodious voice.

The venue is adorned with exquisite floral arrangements and bathed in beautiful lighting, setting the scene for Shibani's mesmerizing performance. With each note, she transports the guests to a world of romance and nostalgia, making the evening even more magical and unforgettable.

Take a look:

For those who may not be familiar, the schedule for day one promises an enchanting evening focused on a conservatory theme, with guests expected to attire themselves in elegant cocktail attire. Adding to the grandeur of the occasion, the night will feature a spectacular drone show, followed by the highly-anticipated live performance by international pop sensation Rihanna. As the evening draws to a close, guests will be treated to a delectable dinner, followed by an after-party to cap off the magical festivities.

