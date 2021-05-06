La Familia: Asha Bhosle’s grandson Chintoo reveals that she loves to cook; Says ‘She enjoys the simple food’

Asha Bhosle loves to cook everything, right from from Varan Bhaat to Pithla Bhakri and Prawns to Mutton Biryani.

With a glorious career spanning over seven decades, Asha Bhosle is one the most versatile singers of Indian cinema. Whether its a recorded song, or a live performance - Asha tai, as she is fondly called, always manages to win the hearts of her fans, and not only in India but from all over the world. She has been a recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan. While we already know a lot about Asha ji, there is never a limit to know more about our favourite stars. Which is why Pinkvilla got in touch with her singer-grandson Chintoo Bhosle to know more about Asha ji.

Talking about his grandmother’s dedication towards her work, Chintoo says that when a recording is coming up, Asha ji’s focus is unbelievable. “She is very determined on getting it right. She sits for hours at end for her riyaz to ensure that her voice is just right. She is very disciplined, and has never had an ice cream. As a child she must have, but once she got into professional signing she stopped completely. That’s the kind of dedication she has,” says Chintoo.

As a child, Chintoo’s happy memories are waking up to her grandmother doing riyaz. “You know, hearing the tanpura sound just stills the house. I still remember waking up to that sound, and then you hear her voice doing the alaaps and just opening her range. To just wake up to that, you feel blessed,” he informs.

He further adds, “She is very relaxed and very open on your face too. If she doesn't like you, she will tell you. When it comes to music, she is at such a high level and has a very keen ear. If she doesn’t find anything right she will make you do it again and again. But if you get irritated she will stop. Not because she can’t do more, but she wants to see that dedication to learn from you as well. As a Guru she is very patient if she sees the love of art in you, but if she doesn't then you had it,” laughs Chintoo.

Besides singing, Asha ji also loves to cook. “After the recording she would come home and love to cook for everybody. We used to live in a joint family, so she would just tuck in her saree and would say chalo lets make something. She loves to cook everything, right from from Varan Bhaat to Pithla Bhakri and Prawns to Mutton Biryani, with the latter being my most favourite. However, she only likes cooking when there are people to eat, but when it comes to herself, she enjoys the simple food,” informs Chintoo.

He also talks about the time when all the three sisters - Lata Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Asha ji get together. “They are a riot. They have grown up together, and have pulled each other's hair and yelled and jumped on each other. Of course they are a lot more adult now, and are absolutely comfortable with each other, when they can just sit and chat. Many times when siblings grow up, they outgrow each other or have issues - of course they too have had their professional issues like any family members would - but the bonding that they have is superb. It’s just beautiful to see them together,” says Chintoo.

Interestingly, just like all of us they too have a family WhatsApp group. “Asha ji loves WhatsApp. She is very happy with the technology and the cool things that she can do with it. She is very curious, and in fact YouTube was a bit of an eye opener for her. Her eyes were sparkling when she learnt about it,” says Chintoo, adding that he will soon collaborate with his grandmother on a special project. “There is something in the works that we are doing. It's a thought right now, more of a whisper. We have done a sitting together as well where we composed a song. We will include a few more people in it too. It's purely a passion project,” Chintoo signs off.

