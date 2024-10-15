Ramayana: Harman Baweja won’t be playing Vibhishan in Ranbir Kapoor-led upcoming biggie? Report

Harman Baweja gained attention earlier this year amid reports suggesting that he could be joining Ranbir Kapoor's much-anticipated Ramayana film. However, in a recent interview, the actor disclosed that he has not committed to any new acting assignments and is prioritizing his work as a producer. This suggests that he may not be involved in the much-talked-about project.

Harman Baweja made his acting debut in Love Story 2050, co-starring Priyanka Chopra. He gained significant attention with his acting and producing ventures. Recently, he sat down for an interview with PTI and shared updates on his future projects.

The actor was last seen in the Netflix series Scoop, where his performance was appreciated by critics and audiences alike. Although the actor was making a comeback after a ten-year hiatus, his portrayal of a dubious cop garnered a lot of attention.

Regarding this, Baweja mentioned that while he has received a lot of praise for his acting, he has shifted his focus to expanding his production company, Baweja Studios.

The actor-turned-producer shared, "God has been kind; I will not deny that I've been approached (for acting roles). But I haven't signed anything after Scoop. As an actor, I'm not doing anything substantial. I did Scoop after ten years, which worked out well. For me, it was a small but strong part."

Harman stated that he is focused on producing, distributing, creating, and enjoying new projects. The actor also revealed his future schedule and said, "About 95 to 96 percent of work will be on production. I don't think I'll be filming as an actor for over 10 to 15 days in two to three years."

In March 2024, ETimes reported that Harman Baweja would likely portray Vibhishan in Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana. However, the actor's recent revelation has put the speculations to rest.

For the uninitiated, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana will be a trilogy, with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi playing the lead roles.

