Ramayana: Has Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus’ Part 1 shoot wrapped? PICS from sets go VIRAL

Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated two-part saga, Ramayana, has been generating significant buzz. Amid ongoing reports, rumors, and speculations, several pictures and videos from the movie sets have surfaced online, leaving fans eager for more. Recently, a new picture from the sets went viral, reportedly indicating that the first part of the mythological epic has been completed.

Images shared by Kapoor's fan page on X (formerly Twitter) show the actor posing with a fan, dressed in a purple hoodie and cap. Another image features the crew posing together on set after wrapping up Part 1. The movie has now moved into the post-production stage, indicating significant VFX work ahead.

Check out the viral pictures from sets here:

Pinkvilla earlier reported that Nitesh Tiwari and his team are developing Ramayana as a two-part series, with Ranbir, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol in key roles. The decision to shoot both parts simultaneously was made due to the film's grand scale, rather than waiting for the success of the first installment before starting the second.

The goal is to release both parts within a year of each other, with principal photography expected to finish by December 2025. Post-production will run parallel to filming, and the release date for the first part will be revealed after shooting concludes.

In a recent discussion with Nikhil Kamath, Ranbir shared that he has been spending three to four hours each day training for his upcoming film role. When questioned about the project, he noted that the specifics have not been revealed yet.

The Animal star also talked about how his workout routine has changed for this role. Previously, his regimen included standard exercises like dumbbells, chest presses, and a focus on protein. However, under the guidance of a Korean trainer named Nam, his training approach has been significantly transformed. Ranbir now trains with Nam for three hours daily.

Apart from Tiwari's Ramayana, Kapoor also has Animal Park and Love and War in the pipeline.