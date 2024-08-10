Ranbir Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit to collaborate for a film? Actress says she'd 'definitely love to do that'

Ranbir Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's song titled Ghagra in the 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is cherished by the fans even after 11 years of its release. Madhuri had a short appearance in the film but her chemistry with Ranbir worked wonders and the fans are still looking forward to seeing more of them onscreen. Recently, when the actress was asked about the possibilities of her future collaboration with RK, she said that she would love to do that.

During an interview with Connect Cine, when Madhuri Dixit was asked how fans are waiting to see her along with Ranbir Kapoor on the big screen again after Ghagra, she responded with excitement. Madhuri said, "Oh my god, yeah why not?"

While praising Ranbir Kapoor, she said that he's a wonderful actor and both of them enjoyed shooting for the song together. She added that he gives it his all to dancing and acting. "It's a mutual admiration society. Because I love his work, and of course, if we get a chance to work together, I'd definitely love to do that," said Madhuri.

Meanwhile, Madhuri's 1994 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! also starring Salman Khan in the lead completed 30 years recently and was re-released in the cinemas. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, HAHK is one of the most loved musical romantic dramas.

Back in 1994, it was a rage at the box office and later received a huge response on satellite too. The actress was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's film Maja Ma. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film also featured Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik and Barkha Singh.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal which was released in December 2023 and proved to be a monstrous success at the box office. He will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's biggie Love & War also starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2025.

He will also play the role of Lord Rama in the upcoming highly ambitious project Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The mega project will also feature Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Yash, Lara Dutta, and others in important roles. A sequel to Animal titled Animal Park is also scheduled.

