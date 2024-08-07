Alia Bhatt’s fitness routine: The motivation you need

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented as well as one of the fittest actresses in India. She is extremely dedicated to fitness and she has herself confessed that training is a very important part of her life. Alia is often spotted at the gym or at her yoga classes and she also shares glimpses from her routine on social media. In this piece, let’s take a closer look at Alia Bhatt’s fitness by discovering her workout routine and diet to give you some major motivation.

Alia Bhatt’s workout routine

In an Ask Me Anything session with fans on Instagram in December 2023, Alia Bhatt was asked about her workout routine. In her response, the Bollywood actress revealed that she regularly worked out for 6 days in a week and her sessions involved a lot of different exercises.

She wrote on her Stories, “I workout 6 days a week! Unless I'm traveling or not well. I do strength training 4 times a week and yoga/pilates along with some steady state cardio the rest of the week. But i am always mixing it up cause you don’t want ur body to get toooo used to anything. Always a work in progress kinda girl.”

In a fitness vlog posted by Alia on her YouTube channel in 2019, she had said, “I do a lot of things with fitness. I do weight training. I do pilates, I play badminton sometimes for fun.” She offered a peek into her long workout session involving various exercises including a 5-minute finisher which consisted of squats, hostage jumps, skips, mountain climbers, gorilla hops, backward bear crawl, and plank hold.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt’s workout also involves early morning Pliates as well as regular Yoga. Her yoga trainer Anshuka once shared on Instagram how she worked on the Jigra star’s spine strength and flexibility. Talking about the Kapotasana or the ‘Alia Pose’ as fans call it, she disclosed, “Back bends are all about trust and surrendering but on a physical level it’s challenging too.”

Alia’s fitness trainer Sohrab also complimented her on her hard work in an Insta post in 2023. He said that being a star didn’t mean that Alia didn’t work hard. He revealed that they had been training together for 4 years and said, “the one thing that’s stayed constant through the 4 years that I’ve known her, she’s one of the hardest workers in the room.”

Alia Bhatt’s diet

Alia Bhatt’s diet varies according to the requirements for her look in films. It is well-known that Alia is extremely strict about her diet and follows it with discipline.

Advertisement

Hollywood celebrity nutritionist Angie Kassabie, worked with Alia during the shooting of Brahmastra in Bulgaria. In an interview with Vogue in 2018, she talked about the diet plan that she made for Alia.

According to Angie, Alia is primarily a vegetarian and has a strong dedication to eating healthy. She disclosed that the actress wished to maintain her fitness and to eat meals that provided her body with all the necessary nutrients.

In the Instagram AMA, Alia disclosed her favorite foods, listing them as Poha & chaas, French fries, Dal Chawal, Bhindi, tamatar ki Sabzi, tadka dahi, and Spaghetti.

Fitness tips by Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has given many useful fitness tips on her Instagram. She once said, “They say practice makes a man perfect.. I say PROGRESS makes a man HAPPY ! Here's to not being perfect.. but TRYING to be better.”

Specifically for Pilates, she recommended, “The mind and body coordination during a pilates workout is like meditation for me.. If you miss even one beat of focus everything can go totally off..”

Advertisement

Alia also worked out hard to get back into shape post her pregnancy. She suggested her fellow mothers listen to their body post delivery and not do anything that their gut tells them not to.

She also said to take your time and appreciate what your body has done. The Jigra actress added that every body is different and asked to refer to your doctor before doing anything that involves exercise.

Alia Bhatt has achieved her fit body through immense hard work and eating right. You can also complete your goals if you make up your mind and stick by your objectives.

ALSO READ: 7 Hindi patriotic song lyrics that will fill you with pride