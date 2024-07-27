Ranbir Kapoor calls Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal his competition; says ‘Kartik Aaryan has that charm’

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in the industry, and he is known for delivering hit movies through his groundbreaking roles. The Animal actor is renowned for his ability to seamlessly blend into various characters and captivate fans with his acting prowess. Recently, Ranbir discussed who he views as competition in the industry.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about competition in industry

In a recent conversation with Nikhil Kamath, Ranbir Kapoor was asked who he views as a competition in Bollywood. He mentioned several talented actors, including Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, and Kartik Aaryan. Kapoor explained that it's not always about the actors themselves but rather the opportunity and the film.

He noted that an actor might not be appreciated immediately, but the right role at the right time can change that perception. Kapoor also highlighted Kartik Aaryan, who has that personality and is very charming on screen.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about his daughter Raha Kapoor

When asked about the most significant moment of his life, Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor stated that it was the birth of his daughter. He reflected on the first time he held her and shared that Raha considers her mother, Alia Bhatt, an extension of herself, while she sees him as a playmate. Kapoor also mentioned, "We play and flirt with each other."

Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan on the work front

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, and Lara Dutta. Up next, he also has SLB's Love and War and Animal Park. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is currently preparing for the highly anticipated Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar alongside Kiara Advani.

Vicky Kaushal will appear in Laxman Utekar's Chhaava and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Kartik Aaryan has several projects in the pipeline, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Pati Patni Aur Woh 2. He is also in talks with Sooraj Barjatya.

