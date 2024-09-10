Jigra: Alia Bhatt’s next film gets sweetest shoutout from mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor; ‘Our Jigra out to get hers’

Alia Bhatt is currently preparing in full swing for the release of her movie Jigra. A few posters and the teaser trailer of the action thriller, co-starring Vedang Raina, were launched recently. They received a lot of love from the cast’s friends and family. Neetu Kapoor, who often showcases her support for Alia on social media, has now given the sweetest shoutout to her upcoming film, saying, "Our Jigra out to get hers."

On September 10, 2024, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a solo poster of Alia Bhatt from Jigra. In the poster, Alia is seen looking at the camera with an intense expression. Neetu ji also used the music from the announcement video of the film in the background of her story. She captioned it, “Our Jigra out to get hers,” accompanied by a two pink heart emoji and a fire emoji.

Have a look at her story!

Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, lauded the teaser trailer of the upcoming movie. Sharing it on her Instagram Stories, she said, “This is such an unusual teaser… cannot wait to see the whole film! Well done everyone.”

The 2-minute, 49-second teaser trailer of Jigra offers a peek into what’s in store for the audience. It introduces the characters Satya and Ankur, played by Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, respectively. They are portraying siblings in the movie, and their bond will be one of the major highlights. Satya trains with the help of Manoj Pahwa’s character to rescue her brother from a prison.

The teaser trailer promises that the film will be filled with action-packed and emotional sequences. The song Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka, sung by Vedang, has been used in the background to add a beautiful touch. The track was originally composed by RD Burman, sung by Kishore Kumar, with lyrics by RD Burman and Anand Bakshi. In Jigra, the song’s music has been recreated by Achint with additional lyrics by Varun Grover. Have a look!

Earlier, various Bollywood celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sharvari, Shraddha Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Hansal Mehta, Rhea Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Ayushmann Khurrana, Amar Kaushik, Sunny Kaushal, Abhishek Banerjee, Radhikka Madan, and more, praised the teaser trailer.

Jigra is directed by Monica, O My Darling fame Vasan Bala. It is written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala. Presented by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra. Mark your calendars for its theatrical release on October 11, 2024, during the festival of Dussehra.

Apart from this, Alia Bhatt is also busy with the shooting of her YRF Spy Universe Film Alpha with Sharvari. The actresses will be seen in action against the antagonist, played by Bobby Deol. After wrapping up Alpha, Alia will reunite with her husband Ranbir Kapoor on screen. They will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War along with Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor was last seen on the big screen in the family comedy drama Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022) with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. She has the movie Letters to Mr Khanna with Sunny Kaushal in her lineup. It concluded filming back in 2022, but an update on the release date has not been shared yet.

