Jigra: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina starrer’s teaser to release on THIS date and it has Ranbir Kapoor connection

The team of Jigra is all set to release exciting updates in the coming few days. New posters featuring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina have already been unveiled. Now, the makers are preparing to launch the teaser of the film. The release date of the teaser has been revealed as September 8, 2024, and it has an adorable connection to Alia’s husband, Ranbir Kapoor, since 8 is his lucky number.

According to a recent report by Filmfare, the release date of Jigra’s teaser has been decided as September 8. This date has been specifically picked as 8 is the lucky number of both Alia Bhatt and her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Earlier, it was revealed that the length of the teaser will be 2 minutes and 52 seconds. According to the website of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the teaser has been certified with a UA rating.

Two new posters of Jigra were dropped today, September 5, on social media platforms. In the first poster, Alia Bhatt was seen standing on top of a damaged car with weapons in her hands. Her back was visible to the camera, and she was surrounded by fire. Separated by a barrier, Vedang Raina featured in front of a blue background. The second poster showed Alia’s determined face.

Alia and Vedang are playing siblings, and the content of the film indicates that she will go to great lengths to protect her brother.

In the official announcement video, which was released in 2023, Alia had a voiceover, saying, “Dekh, dekh mujhe. Meri Rakhi pehenta hai na tu? Tu mere protection me hai. Tujhe mai kuch bhi hone nahi dungi kabhi bhi (Look, look at me. You wear my Rakhi, right? You are under my protection. I will never let anything happen to you).”

Jigra is reportedly a prison-break action thriller that is directed by Vasan Bala. Presented by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, it is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra.

The movie is written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala. Jigra is slated to arrive in theaters on October 11, 2024, during the Dussehra weekend.

