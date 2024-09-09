Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Gurmeet Choudhary-Debinna Bonnerjee, Shamita Shetty along with Shilpa Shetty and others bid adieu to Bappa with love

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrities from the television world celebrated the arrival of Lord Bappa with utmost enthusiasm and joy. And now, for the one-and-a-half-day Ganapati Visarjan, they made sure to pass the vibe check and perform the puja rituals with all their hearts and devotion. From Shamita Shetty's energetic dance to Deepika Singh playing fugdi, the tinsel town actors conclude festivities, chanting 'Pudhchya varshi lavkar yaa (come sooner next year, Bappa)'.

Shamita Shetty, along with Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, and other family members, bid farewell to Lord Ganesha after a one-and-a-half-day celebration. The former Bigg Boss OTT 1 contestant danced to the lively beats of dhol, thereby immersing fully in the spirit of the auspicious festival. The two sisters, Shamita and Shilpa even shared a dance moment with each other. During the visarjan dance, the Mohabbatein actress sported an all-green ensemble.

Renowned television host Maniesh Paul and his wife distributed sweets to the paparazzi after their eco-friendly ganapati visarjan. Their sweet gesture to share their happiness won hearts. For the visarjan ceremony, Maniesh and his wife were seen wearing matching pastel pink outfits. The duo radiated elegance in their traditional attires.

Deepika Singh, who is currently seen playing a lead role in Mangal Lakshmi, grooved to the Dhol beats while chanting 'Ganapati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya.' The actress also played fugdi before saying goodbye to Bappa and the video of the same was a pure delight to watch.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee worshipped Lord Ganesh for about one and a half days before bidding the final goodbye to him. The couple performed aarti before immersing the idol in the water. Also, their daughters Lianna and Divisha danced, enjoying the spirit of the festival.

Ravi Dubey, dressed in a traditional kurta pajama, bid goodbye to the Elephant God. The actor held the idol close to him in his arms, and the dhol beats added more energy to the atmosphere.

