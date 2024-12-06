Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh posing for selfie is the kind of surprises we wish to receive before year ends; can you spot one pretty photobomber?

Imagine Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Madhuri Dixit in one frame—sounds unreal, right? Well, it actually happened! The trio recently snapped a picture-perfect selfie at an event, and it’s quickly going viral across the internet. This delightful moment is the kind of surprise we all hope for before the year ends!

Actor and TV show host Maniesh Paul finally treated fans to the long-awaited picture on his Instagram stories. The snapshot features the dynamic duo Ranbir Kapoor and new dad Ranveer Singh, alongside Maniesh himself. But the real surprise?

The ever-gracious Madhuri Dixit playfully photo-bombs the trio, striking a pose behind them, and it’s simply priceless! The picture has captured all our hearts, and we can’t get enough of this fun-filled moment.

Check it out right below!

Ranbir Kapoor stuns in a beige kurta paired with a matching half jacket and tinted sunglasses, giving major fashion goals. Ranveer Singh goes for a sleek bandhgala, with his hair tied and sporting stylish glasses. Meanwhile, Maniesh Paul keeps it classy in a black kurta, complemented by a light blue embroidered jacket.

Sharing the candid moment on his Instagram story, Maniesh Paul captioned the photo, "Spot Madhuri Dixit ma’am," while tagging both Ranveer and Ranbir.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for Ramayana: Part 1 alongside Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Yash, Ravi Dubey, and others. He will also star in Love & War with wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Ranveer Singh, who was recently seen in Singham Again, is currently working on an action thriller with Aditya Dhar. He will also appear in Don 3 alongside Kiara Advani.

As for Madhuri, she was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. She is rumored to be a part of Dhamaal 4, directed by Indra Kumar, though this has yet to be confirmed.

