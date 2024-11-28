Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani's Don 3 NOT postponed or shelved, confirms team; Farhan Akhtar's directorial's timeline is 'firmly in place'

After helming Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), Farhan Akhtar is coming with the third installment of the franchise. The anticipated movie will see Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in lead roles. While the announcement of the film has kept fans excited, rumors of the film being pushed or shelved started creating buzz. To clear the air, the makers released an official statement clarifying that the film is 'firmly in place' and is neither postponed nor shelved.

Earlier this year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ranveer Singh would start working on Farhan Akhtar-directed Don 3 after wrapping Singham Again. An industry insider told us in February that Ranveer will undergo workshops to get into the part of Don.

The source added, “He considers this film as a big responsibility as he will be the third generation of Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Farhan is targeting to take Don 3 on floors from August/September 2024.” But since there has been no update on the same, fans got worried, speculating if the film is kept on the back burner.

Hindustan Times quoted a spokesperson from the production house who informed that Don 3 is right on schedule. “The makers and Ranveer Singh are on the same page that the timelines of Don 3 remain unchanged. Any such news of postponement is not true,” read the official statement.

The press note further stated that with the timelines firmly in place, the mandates for Don 3 remain ambitious, “delivering a cinematic spectacle that lives up to the franchise’s legacy while setting new benchmarks.”

Back in August 2023, Farhan Akhtar dropped a special announcement video and unveiled that Singh would be the new mafia in the third part of the Don franchise. Akhtar will start filming Don 3 in 2025, the actor-filmmaker confirmed to us a couple of months ago.

“We start filming Don 3 next year. I am really looking forward to it,” Farhan said. An earlier report published by India Today stated that Sector 36 actor Vikrant Massey has been offered the role of the primary antagonist in Don 3.

