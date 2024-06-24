EXCLUSIVE: Maniesh Paul roped in for David Dhawan's next directorial; shooting schedule revealed

Well-known actor Maniesh Paul has established a strong presence in the industry. Initially recognized as the host of several reality shows, he transitioned to film, starring in hits like the 2022 movie Jugjugg Jeeyo, alongside Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, and the 2023 heist comedy series Rafuchakkar.

Now, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Maniesh Paul has landed an intriguing role in a highly anticipated big-scale entertainer, directed by the renowned David Dhawan.

Maniesh Paul teams up with David Dhawan for next project

Yes, you heard it right! Maniesh Paul has teamed up with David Dhawan for his next project. He will be playing an ‘interesting and important character’ in the film. A source told Pinkvilla, “Maniesh Paul has been roped in to play an interesting and important character in big-screen entertainer helmed by one of the most celebrated director David Dhawan”

Although the specifics of the film remain undisclosed, the source informed us, “The film will be bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani under his Tips Films.”

Expanding on the details, the movie is scheduled to commence filming in the first week of July. It is touted as one of the major releases of 2025, boasting a star-studded ensemble cast that has already been finalized for the project.

Maniesh Paul on work front

In the film industry, Maniesh has appeared in movies like Baa Baaa Black Sheep, ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, Tees Maar Khan, Mickey Virus, and Tere Bin Laden 2. He gained widespread recognition for his role in the 2022 hit Jugjugg Jeeyo, alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Prajakta Koli.

