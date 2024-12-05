Ramayana: Ravi Dubey calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘most graceful’ person as he confirms playing Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari’s film

In recent years, the Ramayana project has become one of the most talked-about in Indian cinema. Nitesh Tiwari and DNEG have made a stunning casting choice by bringing together Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol. Actor Ravi Dubey has now confirmed his role as Lakshman in this epic saga. He also took the opportunity to praise Ranbir, describing him as the 'most graceful' person.

In an interview with Connect Cine, Ravi Dubey addressed the question of whether he'll play Lakshman, stating, "With due permission of my makers, yes, I am." He emphasized the importance of respecting the sanctity of the project, explaining that he didn’t want to prematurely share details without the creators' approval.

After consulting with producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari, the actor was given the go-ahead to confirm his role, avoiding any unnecessary speculation.

Ravi Dubey described the film’s narration as ‘earnest’ and ‘sincere,’ and shared his experience working with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. He praised the Animal actor’s kindness, empathy, and grace, noting that despite being a megastar, he remains humble and never lets his hard work show on set.

He highlighted how, whenever Ranbir is in front of the camera, his dedication is evident. He also called him the most commercially successful and graceful artist of his generation, expressing deep respect and affection for him, likening him to an elder brother. “He is the most graceful person I have come across, and I regard and love him like my own elder brother,” Ravi Dubey said.

Earlier, Namit Malhotra unveiled the first poster for the highly anticipated film on Instagram. The poster features the movie's title along with an upward-pointing arrow, hinting at the epic journey ahead.

In his heartfelt caption, Namit reflected on the long journey, stating that over a decade ago, he set out on a mission to bring the revered epic—beloved by billions for over 5,000 years—onto the big screen.

He expressed excitement over seeing the project come to life, with dedicated teams working tirelessly to ensure an authentic, visually stunning adaptation that honors India's rich history, culture, and truth.

He concluded by inviting audiences to join them in celebrating this monumental endeavor, sharing that Ramayana Part 1 will release during Diwali 2026, with Part 2 following the next year, in Diwali 2027.

