Alpha to Love & War: Alia Bhatt's exciting lineup of upcoming movies to look forward to

Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood’s most versatile and bankable stars, continues to dominate the industry with her exceptional performances and a diverse lineup of upcoming projects. Known for her ability to seamlessly transition between intense dramas and light-hearted entertainers, Alia has established herself as a powerhouse performer.

From her breakthrough role in Student of the Year to critically acclaimed films like Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, she has consistently proven her mettle as an actress who can carry a film on her shoulders.

Fresh off the success of her international debut in Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot, and a stellar performance in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jigra, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for an even more exciting year ahead with upcoming movies. With an enviable slate of films that promise to showcase her versatility, she is all set to continue her winning streak.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movies that we can’t wait for:

Alpha

Over the years, the Aditya Chopra curated YRF Spy Universe has established itself as the most celebrated cinematic universe of Indian Cinema with the biggest of the heroes. This female-led spy film marks the entry of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari into the popular Spy Universe created by YRF.

Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra. The high-octane thriller will hit theaters on December 25, 2025, during the Christmas holiday. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla previously disclosed that Bobby Deol is set to play the antagonist in the action thriller. Anil Kapoor is reportedly also a part of the movie.

Love & War

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has pulled off a casting coup by bringing together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal on board his next directorial, Love & War. Pinkvilla revealed that Alia began filming for Love and War in Mumbai on November 19.

It is reported that the actress started her schedule with solo scenes, while sequences featuring her alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal commenced by the end of November 2024.

Alia has committed significant time to the project, prioritizing it exclusively until November 2025. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is being positioned as an epic tale blending romance, drama, and action. The filmmaker reportedly plans to complete production by October 2025, aiming for a grand Eid 2026 release.

For those unaware, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal play the characters of the Indian Armed Forces in Love And War.

An Untitled Love Story

Pinkvilla earlier reported, that Bhatt is reportedly considering several romantic scripts and has shown particular interest in one. It is said that the actress plans to both star in and produce the film, described as a pure love story. The project is expected to begin production in the latter part of 2025, following the completion of her current film, Love and War.

The insider also hinted that the movie could be helmed by a director who previously delivered a box-office hit grossing over Rs 200 crore in 2022. Discussions between Alia and the filmmaker are reportedly progressing well.

However, since the project is still a year away from starting, there remains a possibility that Alia might pivot to another script if a more compelling opportunity arises. For now, though, the love story appears to be locked as her 2026 release.

Jee Le Zara

Ever since Farhan Akhtar announced Jee Le Zaraa in August 2021 with Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kai, there has been a lot of buzz around the film. The movie however never took off owing to date issues and that led the entire gang to move on to their other commitments.

Pinkvilla reported that the movie was postponed due to scheduling conflicts rather than being entirely abandoned, as it remains a passion project for everyone involved, including the producers, writers, and director. It is said that the script is now finalized, and efforts are underway to revive the project.

Jee Le Zaraa holds a special place for Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, as it is envisioned as the third installment in their trilogy of slice-of-life friendship films, following the iconic Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

During a visit to India, PeeCee reportedly discussed the project with Farhan and also maintained communication with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The trio is said to be working on aligning their schedules with hopes of bringing the much-anticipated film back on track.

Dinesh Vijan’s supernatural thriller Chamunda

Pinkvilla reported that Alia Bhatt has been engaging in discussions with Maddock Films regarding a psychological supernatural thriller. Reports suggest that she has frequently explored potential collaborations with producer Dinesh Vijan and is now close to finalizing a project.

The thriller, which has piqued her interest, is likely to be her next big-screen venture following Love And War. Talks are said to be progressing, with formal agreements expected by the first quarter of 2025.

The film is tentatively titled Chamunda, a name deeply tied to its storyline, which is still under development. Sources revealed that Alia is enthusiastic about teaming up with Maddock for this project, which could potentially launch a new cinematic universe.

This universe would run parallel to Maddock’s established horror-comedy franchise, which includes Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Thamma.

