Ranveer Singh or Diljit Dosanjh, who will headline Akshay Kumar starrer Singh is Kinng's sequel? Exciting details inside

The 2008 action comedy Singh is Kinng, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, is one of the most loved movies to date. It has now been learned that filmmaker Shailendra Singh has started work on its sequel. He also spilled some exciting details and revealed that Ranveer Singh and Diljit Dosanjh are his top choices to headline Singh is Kinng 2.

In a recent conversation with Midday, Shailendra Singh shared that he had gifted the film’s title to Akshay Kumar and later asked back for it since he wanted to make a sequel. He revealed that the title was returned to him three years ago. Shailendra said, “I have started the process of Singh Is Kinng 2. I will begin production from October 2025 so that I can release it in 2026.”

Talking about the reason behind making Singh is Kinng 2, the producer stated that sequels and remakes are currently in season. He mentioned that the final title of the movie could be Singh Is Kinng 2 or Singh Is Kinng Returns. Shailendra also disclosed that the protagonist would not be called Happy Singh like in the first part and a new character would be created.

Shailendra also discussed who he wanted to see as the leading man. He said that Ranveer Singh was his first choice, and they had already contacted his team. “His energy, cheekiness, and fun fit the character. Also, Ranveer has never played a Sardar before,” said Shailendra.

Advertisement

He added that if things don’t work out with Ranveer, Diljit Dosanjh would be his second choice. The filmmaker concluded by saying that he wanted either Priyadarshan or Anees Bazmee as the director.

The first part, Singh is Kinng, was helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the film also starred Sonu Sood, Om Puri, Neha Dhupia, Ranvir Shorey, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for his action thriller with Aditya Dhar. Diljit Dosanjh is busy with his Dil-Luminati Tour. He will be seen in No Entry 2 and Border 2. Who do you want to see as the leading man in Singh is Kinng 2? Let us know in the comments.

ALSO READ: Vijay 69 Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Anupam Kher, Chunky Panday starrer slice-of-life film on Netflix