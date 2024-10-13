Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh ‘deserve where they are’ says Rajkummar Rao; ‘I don't see stardom as a metric but I can't also deny….’

Rajkummar Rao is considered one of the most talented actors of his generation and is basking in the success of his film Stree 2, which shattered multiple box office records. In a recent interview, when questioned about his contemporaries, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh and their status as major stars, Rao acknowledged that 'they are bigger stars and they deserve where they are'. Rao also said, “I don’t see stardom as a metric, but I also can’t deny that it exists".

During his appearance on Unfiltered by Samdish, Rajkummar praised both Ranbir and Ranveer, referring to them as "damn good actors." When asked about actors who often gain media attention due to family connections or other factors, Rajkummar acknowledged that they are indeed bigger stars, particularly highlighting Ranbir.

He was then questioned about why he referred to them as stars if he doesn't view stardom as a measure of success. In response, Rajkummar stated that while he doesn’t see stardom as a metric, he cannot deny its existence.

He further explained that when a film like Animal earns between Rs 500-600 crore, and his next project, Ramayana with Nitesh Tiwari, is anticipated to do even better, it makes sense.

The Shahid actor also expressed his respect for them as actors, asserting that they deserve their current status, especially praising Ranveer's performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Rao explained his view on stardom, saying that it could be defined by how much a project depends on a star's presence, such as being the lead in a Rs 200-crore film. However, he added that pursuing that kind of stardom isn't something he is interested in at this stage of his career.

In a chat with PTI, Rao expressed his happiness over the positive response and success of Stree 2. He noted that the impressive numbers indicated how many people had watched the film, and he personally received an outpouring of love through messages, calls, and social media.

He shared that many individuals told him the film's success felt like a personal victory, which made him feel emotionally vulnerable. Some even mentioned that they felt connected to his journey and viewed his win as their own, adding that he gave them hope. Rao found all of this overwhelming.

