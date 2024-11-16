EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit recalls being warned against doing Saajan with Sanjay Dutt; you cannot miss the REASON

Madhuri Dixit ruled the 90s in Bollywood with her charm, beauty, acting skills, impressive dance, and style. The decade began with the success of her 1991 film Saajan, co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan. But, recently, she revealed she was advised against being a part of a film as people speculated audiences might not like to see Dutt playing the role of a handicapped.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Madhuri Dixit revealed that her decision to be a part of Saajan film was met with doubts and warnings from others. The diva known for her impressive performances had just reached the peak of her success when she signed the Sanjay Dutt starrer film.

Dixit recalled, "This is Sajan. What a beautiful film. What songs are in that movie. And I remember when I had signed this film, many people said, why are you doing this movie? It's not going to work."

She shared that the primary reason for the doubts was Sanjay Dutt. The actor was known for his action-packed roles until the 80s, so people were unsure if he would find success playing the role of a differently-abled character in the film. They warned that a change from the established image of the Rocky actor might not be liked by the audiences, affecting the film's success.

Recalling the same, she said, "People said Sanjay Dutt is an action star. And he is shown like this. Like a handicapped person. How can this happen? This is not going to work. But once the film was made, and you know, it created history after that."

This skepticism and doubts quickly left the scene when Saajan did a stellar performance at the box office. Its songs topped the music charts, audiences loved the story, and the movie became the highest-grossing film in 1991. The romantic drama film became one of the most memorable and loved films of the 90s and contributed significantly to the success of Salman, Sanjay, and Madhuri's careers.

The Total Dhamaal actress shared that Dutt looked 'nice' in a different role, and the songs from the film continue to remain evergreen. For the uninitiated, some of the most popular songs from the film are Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai, Dekha Hai Pehli Baar, and Bahut Pyar Karte Hain, among others.

Saajan is based on the story of two brothers, Aman and Akash. They fall in love with the same girl, Pooja, and are willing to leave her for the sake of others, but she makes the ultimate decision. It was directed by Lawrence D'Souza and Nadeem–Shravan composed the wonderful music for the film.

