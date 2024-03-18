Randeep Hooda's drastic transformation for Swatantra Veer Savarkar leaves fans shocked: 'Our own Christian Bale'

Randeep Hooda is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande in an important role as she essays the role of Yamunabai. On the other hand, the team is currently immersed in the promotion of the film creating immense buzz on the internet. Adding to the anticipation, Randeep Hooda recently dropped a photograph of his drastic transformation for the movie. The picture not only went viral on the internet but also left netizens surprised.

Randeep Hooda flaunts his massive transformation for Swatantra Veer Savarkar

On March 18, a while back, Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram handle and dropped a monochromatic picture featuring him as he clicked a mirror selfie. In the photo, the actor has visibly lost a significant amount of weight for his role in Swatantra Veer Savarkar. Looking at the drastic transformation, one can ascertain that the Kick actor has shed enough kilos to be able to expose his ribcage and his hipbone. In fact, his forehead also appears to be bigger. The actor shared the picture with the caption, ''KAALA PAANI''.

Fans couldn't stop gushing over actor's dedication

Minutes after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop gushing over and lauded the actor’s dedication. A section of netizens went on to draw actor’s comparison with Hollywood actor and Dark Knight star Christian Bale. A fan wrote, “Damnn our own Christian Bale Nailed it,” while another fan called him, “Christian bale of Bollywood,” a third fan expressed pride by mentioning, “Wow Randeep bro proud of u.”

In addition to this, a fan also commented, “Just look at the dedication… hats off That’s called an actor,” and another fan remarked, “Omg !!! The dedication ,to portray what VeerSavarkar went through. only respect.”

A few days back, taking to his Instagram handle, Randeep on the death anniversary of the late politician Veer Savarkar on February 26, had shared pictures and made a startling revelation of staying in the cell to feel what the politician and activist must have gone through. However, the actor admitted to not being able to stay there for even 20 minutes.

The upcoming historical biographical drama, Swatantra Veer Savarkar marks the directorial debut of Randeep Hooda and is slated to hit the theaters on March 22, 2024.

