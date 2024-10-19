Ranveer Singh shares most important ‘questions that haunt us’, don’t miss Orry’s reaction: WATCH

Ranveer Singh has been called the powerhouse, the funny, and the life of every party by several Bollywood celebrities. He also has this unique ability to mix up with the young and the old seamlessly. This is probably why he is also the most-loved Bollywood star who is never short of humor. When he met Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, during an event, the Band Baaja Baaraat actor asked the burning question, ‘Ye Orry karta kya hai?’

On October 18, social media sensation and the bestie of almost every B-town youngster, Orry took to his Instagram and dropped a video with Ranveer Singh. In the clip, the handsome hunk can be seen asking two very important questions that have been in the minds of netizens. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor said in Hindi, “Aksar baar, humare desh me, boht zyada log puchte hai 2 sawaal. Pehla, ‘Kattappa ne Bahubali ko kyun mara?’ and dusra, ‘Ye Orry karta kya hai?’ (In our country, people often ask two questions. The first one being ‘Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?’ and the second one ‘What does Orry do?’)”

Sharing the video, Orhan Awatramani wrote in the caption, “These are the questions that haunt us.” Don’t miss the youngster’s reaction and the bright smile he gives when Singh mentions him.

Take a look:

A lot is currently happening in Ranveer's life. Last month, on September 8, 2024, he welcomed a baby girl with actress Deepika Padukone. The couple is all set to entertain the audience in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming actioner, Singham Again. The movie, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in key roles, is set to release on November 1, 2024.

An industry insider also informed Pinkvilla that he is gearing up to resume shooting for Aditya Dhar’s project in early November. The source said, “We have had a very productive shoot in Bangkok, Thailand. Now, Ranveer is all set to get back to the shoot in November for the next schedule. We cannot give out details about the various locations at this point, but the excitement for the next chapter is extremely high after the high-quality product that we’ve seen on-screen with the first schedule.”

It was also revealed that the film is straight from the history books of R&AW and is expected to hit big screens in the second half of 2025.

