EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh to resume shooting for Aditya Dhar’s film in November after completing month-long first schedule in Thailand; Details inside

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently enjoying the best phase after embracing parenthood. The couple welcomed a baby girl on September 8, 2024. After dedicating some time to his personal life, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the actor is gearing up to resume shooting for Aditya Dhar’s much-anticipated project in early November.

A source close to the development shared, “We have had a very productive shoot in Bangkok, Thailand. Now, Ranveer is all set to get back to the shoot in November for the next schedule. We cannot give out details about the various locations at this point, but the excitement for the next chapter is extremely high after the high-quality product that we’ve seen on-screen with the first schedule”.

It is important to mention that we were the first to inform about the film’s first schedule in Thailand. In addition, we also revealed that the film is based on some incredible true events from the history books of R&AW. The upcoming promising venture is set in the golden era of Indian Intelligence Agencies, coinciding with the rise of R&AW.

A source close to the development also revealed that the film will be shot for over 6 months and hit the big screen in the 2nd half of 2025.

Ahead of the shoot, this morning, Ranveer Singh also posted his photo from the intense workout session. The actor was dressed in athleisure, wearing a white vest, blue shorts, and gym gloves. In the latest picture, he was seen flaunting his toned biceps and chiseled body. Additionally, his long beard look with his hair tied up left excited fans wondering if the new look was for his upcoming venture.

The announcement of the association between Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh was made earlier this year in July. It boasts a stellar star cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios along with Lokesh Dhar and Aditya Dhar under their banner B62 Studios.

In addition to this, Ranveer also has Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 in the pipeline alongside Kiara Advani. The shoot for the film is expected to commence next year.

