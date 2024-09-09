Ranveer Singh’s sister Ritika Bhavnani reaches hospital to meet Bhai and Bhabhi Deepika Padukone’s newborn baby girl; WATCH

The entertainment world was eagerly waiting for the arrival of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s firstborn ever since the Ram-Leela stars announced their pregnancy. Finally, on September 8, 2024, the celebrity couple was blessed with a little girl, making everyone jump in joy. As the actress is all set to be discharged from the Mumbai hospital anytime soon, Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani visited to meet the newborn.

The paparazzi have been waiting outside Mumbai’s H.N Reliance Hospital where Deepika Padukone delivered her little princess. Minutes ago, they were able to spot the sister of the new dad, Ranveer Singh, arriving to meet the child and the mommy dearest. A blue Mercedes car with Ritika Bhavnani was seen entering the hospital premises.

On September 6th, the new parents visited the iconic Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai to seek the blessings of the Lord. The couple went to the religious place donning ethnic attires. While the Gunday actor wore a kurta-pajama set, DP donned a beautiful green Banarasi saree. They were joined by their family members, Deepika’s parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone along with her sister Anisha and Ranveer’s parents Anju and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and his sister Ritika Bhavnani.

The next day, the Piku actress was admitted to the Mumbai hospital, and the next day, they made the official announcement of the arrival of their little girl. DP and Ranveer shared a picture that read, “Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024 Deepika & Ranveer.”

Soon after they announced the good news, several Bollywood celebs took to the comments section to congratulate them. Among them were Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, Kriti Sanon, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Athiya Shetty, Malaika Arora, Jackky Bhagnani, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, Rhea Kapoor, Mira Rajput and more.

Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, and more liked the post. Meanwhile, on the work front, the new parents will be seen together in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again which is scheduled to be released on Diwali 2024.

