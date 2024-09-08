Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh blessed with baby girl; Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and more send good wishes to new parents

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, one of the most popular couples in Bollywood, welcomed their first child today, September 8, 2024. They shared the official announcement of being blessed with a baby girl on their Instagram. The new parents and their little one were showered with love and good wishes from the film industry. Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and many more extended their congratulations.

Bollywood stars flooded the comments section of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Instagram post. Priyanka Chopra wrote, “congratulations,” accompanied by raised hands and heart emojis, while Katrina Kaif said, “Congratulations (pink heart emojis).” Alia Bhatt couldn’t keep calm and showed her happiness with multiple face holding back tears, partying face, and heart emojis.

Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed, “Congratulations mommy and daddy from saifu and Beboo…God bless the little angel, “ and Ananya Panday stated, “Baby girl! Congratulations.”

Shraddha Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, Kriti Sanon, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Athiya Shetty, Malaika Arora, Jackky Bhagnani, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, Rhea Kapoor, and more said congratulations to the couple.

Mira Rajput commented, “Congratulations. welcome to the best club!” and Neha Dhupia expressed, “Congratulations u guys. welcome to the best hood!” Arjun Kapoor mentioned, “Laxmi aayi hai!!! The queen is here!!!” Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS! BEST NEWS!”

Advertisement

Check out the reactions here!

Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, and more liked the post.

In their post, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared a picture that contained the text, “Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024 Deepika & Ranveer.” It was written within a golden bow. Have a look!

Yesterday, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Deepika was admitted to the hospital ahead of the delivery. The paparazzi captured the cars of the family entering the hospital. The actress also visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai with her husband on Friday to seek blessings for their new phase of parenthood.

The couple shared a maternity shoot consisting of 14 pictures earlier this month. Many people from the film industry showcased their love and praise for the beautiful shoot.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani, Khushi Kapoor, Kajol, Ayushmann, and more pose with Manish Malhotra during Ganesh Chaturthi celebration; see INSIDE PICS