Deepika Padukone holding her newborn daughter close in new PICS from hospital goes viral; Know the truth inside

Bollywood stars and couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed a baby girl on September 8. They took to social media to share the joyful news with their fans. Fans quickly flocked to the comments to offer their congratulations. Notably, the couple shared images of Deepika holding their newborn close in the hospital. However, these images are AI-generated and not actual photos.

When the couple announced their news on social media, several AI-generated images of Deepika Padukone with her newborn quickly went viral. The photos depict actress lying on a hospital bed, joyfully cradling her baby. While the images give the impression of a genuine post-birth moment, they are actually created by AI.

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who welcomed a baby girl on Sunday, September 8, shared the joyful news on social media. In their joint post, they wrote, "Welcome baby girl. 8-9-2024. Deepika & Ranveer." Following the announcement, congratulations poured in from celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Athiya Shetty, Malaika Arora, and many more.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who have consistently expressed their excitement about becoming parents, are thrilled with the arrival of their baby girl. Prior to the big day, they were seen arriving at a Mumbai hospital in their luxury car, where paparazzi eagerly captured the moment. Additionally, the couple visited Siddhivinayak Temple a day before heading to the hospital for the delivery.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14 and 15, 2018, in Lake Como, Italy, after dating for nearly seven years. In February of this year, they revealed they were expecting their first child with an Instagram post that featured the text, "September 2024," adorned with motifs of baby clothes, baby shoes, and balloons.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is set to star as the first female cop in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, expanding his popular 'cop universe'. She was last seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar and featuring Kiara Advani.

