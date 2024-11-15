Rapper-singer Badshah faces legal trouble over Baawla song; case filed for alleged non-payment of dues

Rapper and singer Badshah, famous for hits like Jugnu and Saturday Saturday, is now facing a lawsuit from a media company due to alleged non-payment of agreed fees as part of a legal contract. According to the company, all services related to the production and promotion of his song Baawla were fulfilled, yet Badshah has reportedly failed to settle payments owed to those involved in the project’s creation and marketing.

According to IANS, The case, currently filed in the Karnal District Court under CNR Number HRKR010130502024 and Case Number ARB 47/2024, includes accusations from the complainants that multiple payment reminders were issued before taking legal action.

They allege that, despite repeated follow-ups, Badshah only offered false assurances, postponing the payment deadlines without making any actual payments.

Baawla, an independent track featuring Badshah and Amit Uchana, has gained substantial popularity, amassing over 151 million views on YouTube since its release on Badshah’s personal channel.

The media company claims that they incurred significant costs for the song’s marketing and promotion, efforts they believe contributed to enhancing Badshah’s brand image, goodwill, and public reputation.

This is not the first time Badshah has encountered legal issues. Last year, he was summoned by Maharashtra Police’s Cyber Cell over his involvement in promoting the online betting app FairPlay.

Alongside Badshah, around 40 other celebrities were scrutinized for endorsing the app, sparking debate about the ethical implications of celebrity endorsements.

Viacom18 filed a complaint alleging that it held the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) to stream certain sports matches, but that these matches had been unlawfully streamed on FairPlay. The complaint further claimed that some actors promoted the tournament on the FairPlay platform.

Badshah’s lawyer, Prashant Patil, clarified that Badshah was summoned by Mumbai Police’s Cyber Crime Department concerning FairPlay.

According to Patil, the complaint against FairPlay involved alleged copyright infringement by streaming IPL matches owned by a well-known company, leading authorities to question several celebrities, including Badshah, in the role of witnesses.

Patil emphasized that Badshah was summoned under Section 160 of the CrPC as a witness, not as an accused. He explained that Badshah had cooperated with the investigation, providing bank records to demonstrate that he had not engaged in any illegal activity. Patil assured that if required, Badshah would continue to assist the authorities.

