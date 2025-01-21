Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani praises mom for ‘shielding’ her, says kids nowadays grow up under scrutiny: ‘If I was exposed…’

Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, recently made her big-screen debut alongside Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan, in Azaad. The actress, who was seemingly away from the limelight and media attention during her younger years, recently praised her mom for shielding her from the paparazzi. She added, "If I was exposed to them as a child, I know that I would’ve ended up becoming a very different person," further stating, "Nowadays, I see kids who grow up under so much attention and scrutiny."

In a conversation with News18, Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani shared that it was only in the past couple of years, leading up to her debut in Azaad, that she began feeling comfortable with the idea of being spotted in public.

Reflecting on the change, she mentioned that she feels grateful the paparazzi culture wasn't as intense during her childhood as it is now. She pointed out that nowadays, even young children are photographed outside their schools.

She acknowledged the negatives of this trend, adding that if she had been exposed to it as a child, she believes she would have turned out to be a very different person.

Expressing gratitude towards her mother Raveena Tandon for shielding her from undue attention, Rasha mentioned that being in the limelight as a child, with everyone knowing who you are, can have a lasting impact on your development. She explained that childhood is a vulnerable time, and the experiences one has during it can shape who one becomes.

The Azaad actress acknowledged that the world can be tough, with people often feeling the need to comment on every aspect of your life. Reflecting on how different it would have been for her, she stated that if she had faced such scrutiny as a child, it wouldn’t have been beneficial. She credited her mother for protecting her from all of that.

Rasha went on to praise her mother, Raveena, for deciding to protect her children from the spotlight, despite being an actor constantly in the public eye.

