Azaad Day 3 Box Office: Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani movie fails to lure audience; collects disappointing Rs 4.25 crore in opening weekend

Azaad, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, marks the acting debut of two newcomers, Aaman Devgan, and Rasha Thadani, in showbiz. However, their debut movie struggled for an audience in its opening weekend and couldn't see the much-needed growth after a lull start.

Azaad collects Rs 1.50 crore on 1st Sunday; records a disastrous weekend

Bankrolled by RSVP Movies, Azaad is an action-adventure movie set in a period era. The movie also includes an extended cameo of Ajay Devgn; however, that too couldn't help this movie put up a healthy total during the opening weekend.

The movie opened with a mere Rs 1.50 crore on its debut day, that too when it benefitted from special prices on the occasion of Cinema Lovers Day. Azaad, further, dropped on the following day and collected Rs 1.25 crore. As per estimates, it added Rs 1.50 crore to the tally on its third Day (Sunday), taking the total cume to Rs 4.25 crore net at the Indian box office.

Azaad meets with average word-of-mouth, heading for an unfortunate end

Azaad will also continue to struggle in the coming days, as it could not secure a positive reception among critics and the audience. Had it received superlative word-of-mouth, the picture could have been different.

The movie is now heading for an unfortunate end at the box office. It will be interesting to see how long Azaad can stick to the cinemas, as Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force and Shahid Kapoor’s Deva are ready to curtail their business in the coming weeks.

Here's How Much Azaad Earned In Three Days:

Day Net Box Office Collections 1 Rs 1.50 crore 2 Rs 1.25 crore 3 Rs 1.50 crore Total Rs 4.25 crore

Azaad in Theaters

Azaad is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

