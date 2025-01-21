Amitabh Bachchan reportedly sells his luxurious duplex for Rs 83 crore; here’s the profit he made

Amitabh Bachchan has sold his duplex apartment in the Andheri locality of Mumbai for Rs 83 crore, as per property registration documents obtained by SquareYards and earned a profit of 168 per cent. The apartment, situated in a building called The Atlantis, spans 5,185 sq ft of RERA carpet area. Additionally, it boasts a large terrace of 445.93 sqm (approximately 4,800 sq ft) and includes six automated car parking spaces.

The property registration documents reveal that the transaction for the apartment, located on the 27th and 28th floors, was officially registered on January 17. A stamp duty of Rs 4.98 crore and registration fees of Rs 30,000 were paid for the sale. The documents also confirm that the apartment includes six car parking spaces.

The documents indicate that Amitabh Bachchan sold the apartment to Vijay Singh Thakor and Kamal Vijay Thakor.

As reported by SquareYards, Bachchan had purchased the duplex apartment for Rs 31 crore in April 2021. The property has now been sold for Rs 83 crore, marking an impressive 168 per cent increase in value.

Additionally, the property registration documents show that in November 2021, the Piku actor had rented the apartment to actress Kriti Sanon for Rs 10 lakh per month, along with a security deposit of Rs 60 lakh.

The Bachchan family has made significant investments in real estate, amounting to nearly Rs 200 crore between 2020 and 2024.

In 2024 alone, they invested over Rs 100 crore in real estate. According to data from SquareYards, their portfolio mainly consists of properties in Oshiwara and Magathane (Borivali East), which include both residential and commercial spaces.

Oshiwara, a bustling neighbourhood in western Mumbai, is known for its vibrant lifestyle and strategic location near the Lokhandwala Complex. Well-connected by roads and the Mumbai Metro, it offers a seamless blend of urban convenience and modern living.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in Nag Ashwin's grand-scale film Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He also appeared in Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, which was released last year. On television, Bachchan is currently hosting the 16th season of the popular reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which celebrated its silver jubilee this year.

