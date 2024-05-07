Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is busy ruling hearts with her charm and we love it! The actress became fans' favorite celebrity when her unfiltered personality was seen in Salman Khan-led controversial show, Bigg Boss Season 16. Bigg Boss is known for propelling the careers of celebrities and providing them with massive success.

After a stint in Bigg Boss, celebrities often ride high on success and feature in shows, films, music videos, and more. However, speaking about Priyanka, the actress was consciously away from Television screens after her stint in Bigg Boss 16.

Why did Priyanka vanish from TV after Bigg Boss 16?

Recently, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast with Gurnazar Chattha. When asked Priyanka why she didn't do any show after Bigg Boss 16, the actress revealed why she vanished from Television completely.

Priyanka said, "There is a reason behind it. Before doing Udaariyaan, I was a very social person. When Udaariyaan started, I was continuously shooting and didn't get time to shoot. That became my lifestyle for two and a half years. Then I did Bigg Boss. After Bigg Boss when I returned home, I started having social anxiety."

She elaborated, "I was a party animal and I used to party like bad. But after Bigg Boss, I couldn't understand what happened to me. I used to enjoy it a lot. I used to go for lunch, I used to go for dinners, I used to go for parties. I used to meet people, I used to meet friends. But after Bigg Boss, I started feeling weird seeing too much crowd."

The actress continued, "So I used to prefer meeting people whom I knew because I wanted my own time." She mentioned how she was busy with her show for two and a half years and then was locked inside Bigg Boss house. Priyanka explained how she needed peace to be normal to be back.

Priyanka Choudhary reveals how she overcame social anxiety:

Priyanka further shared how she overcame her social anxiety. While chatting with Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh, Priyanka explained that she suffered from social anxiety because whenever she steps out she meets everyone and talks to everyone. The actress then reveals that after a while she realised that she always wanted this love and this is how she overcame her social anxiety.

Priyanka further added that she never said 'no' to work but avoided social gatherings. Bharti revealed how there were rumors that she would soon share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. Priyanka laughed it saying that she wished this rumor was true. The actress also mentioned that she doesn't want to be a common face.

Shedding some light on an actor's life, Priyanka expressed how an actor should have the freedom to choose whether they want to attend social gatherings.

More about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's upcoming project:

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary recently wrapped up the shooting for her upcoming web show, Dus June Ki Raat. Bankrolled by Sachin Mohite under the banner of Jaasvand Entertainment and co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor, this will be Priyanka's first web show. She will share the screen space with Tusshar Kapoor for the first time in this show. Dus June Ki Raat will be released on Jio Cinema and ALT Balaji.

