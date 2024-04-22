Who is Shinnova? Know all about actress who claims to be Ravi Kishan’s biological daughter

Ravi Kishan who was last seen in Mission Raniganj as Bhola, currently making headlines after a woman from Lucknow named Aparna Thakur claimed that she is his wife and that they have a grown-up daughter named Shinnova. Thakur also claimed that the actor is not accepting his second marriage both socially and publicly. Shinnova also claimed Ravi as her biological father and recently filed a civil suit against him and demanded a DNA test to prove the claims.

This article will present some details of Shinnova who claims to be the daughter of actor Ravi Kishan. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a video urging UP CM Yogi to hear her side of the story after her mother's claims were not enough.

Who is Shinnova?

Shinnova who is claiming to be the daughter of actor Ravi Kishan is reportedly around 25 years old. She became popular after playing an audience favorite in Hiccups and Hookups for the Lionsgate play.

The young diva who claims that she is the daughter of Aparna Thakur and Bollywood actor Ravi Kishan, has around 2.5 thousand followers on Instagram. She follows 291 accounts and has so far shared 90 posts. Her social media bio reads that she has lost her original social media account of Instagram.

Shinnova files civil suit against Ravi Kishan

According to a PTI report, Shinnova reached out to a Mumbai court on Saturday (April 20th) and demanded a DNA test to prove her claim. In her suit, the actress appealed to the court to officially recognize her as the biological daughter of Ravi Kishan She also has requested a permanent injunction to prevent Kishan from denying her paternity in any way.

Additionally, she has filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court to dismiss an FIR lodged against her mother Aparna Thakur and others in Uttar Pradesh following Shinnova's revelation of Kishan as her biological father. In UP’s Lucknow, the case was registered under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 195 (giving or fabricating false evidence ) 386 (extortion), and 504 (intentional insult) following a complaint from Ravi Kishan’s wife Preeti Shukla.

Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla files FIR against Aparna Thakur

As per the latest report by the Hindustan Times, an FIR has been lodged at the Hazratganj police station against Aparna Thakur by Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla. The FIR complaint was filed on Tuesday (April 16).

According to the complaint, Preeti has claimed that Aparna threatened her and demanded Rs. 20 crore from them. She also mentioned that the Lucknow woman has connections with the underworld and threatened to frame Kishan in a fake rape case and kill the entire family if he doesn't pay. When her demands were not met, she held a press conference in Lucknow making false allegations against the actor.

The portal also has a copy of the FIR and mentioned that when they reached out to Kishan, he did not take the call but texted, "I am busy with elections, will talk later."

Aparna Thakur claims to prove that she is Ravi Kishan’s wife

Aparna Thakur organized a press conference and claimed that she is the wife of the actor-turned-politician. She also stated that they got married nearly 28 years ago and have a daughter named Shinnova together.

A video of Shinnova has been doing rounds on social media going. In the video, she claimed that upon giving her some time, she would prove that her mother’s claims were true.

She said in the clip in Hindi, “Aadarniya Shri Yogi Ji (CM of UP, Yogi Adityanath) namaskar. Mera naam Shenova hai. Main aapke saansad Ravi Kishan ki beti hu aur main aapse vinti karna chahti hu ki aap mujhe aur meri maa ko thoda samay dijiye. Mai aapko apna sach batana chahti hu sabooton k saath. Uske baad, jo aapko sahi lage, aap nyaay dijiye. Shukriya.(Respected Yogi Ji. My name is Shenova. I am your MP Ravi Kishan’s daughter, and I would like to request that you give my mother and me some time. I want to tell you my truth with proof. After that, you can decide what’s right. Thank you.)"

In the press conference, Aparna stated, "My name is Aparna, and my daughter is the daughter of MP and actor Ravi Kishan, whom he is not accepting." Aparna also talked about her intention to pursue legal action in this matter, stating, "I am also going to court for this."

According to Wikipedia, Mission Raniganj actor Ravi Kishan has a wife named Preeti Shukla. The couple married in December 1993. They have a son and three daughters together. One of his daughters, named Riva Kishan, made her film debut with Sab Kushal Mangal in 2020. His other daughter, Ishita Shukla, is an Indian defense personnel.

