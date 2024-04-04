Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 Announcement: Ravi Kishan, Anant Joshi to reprise role in courtroom drama

Netflix's Maamla Legal Hai Season 1 starring Ravi Kishan, Anant Joshi and Nidhi Bisht in the lead roles released on March 1, 2024. The season opened to rave reviews and garnered much acclaim for its quirky and captivating courtroom drama from Delhi's Patparganj. Now, quickly within a month over the first season, Netflix has renewed the much loved web series for a second season.

Maamla Legal Hai season 2 announcement

Netflix took to Instagram and shared the announcement news of the second season of Maamla Legal Hai with the stellar cast from season 1. The caption read, "Hasta hua lawyer sabse best dikhta hai- isiliye Patparganj ke cuties laut rahe hai!! Maamla Legal Hai is returning for a SECOND SEASON, coming soon, only on Netflix!"

Take a look at the announcement video here:

Maamla Legal Hai season 1 reviews

Veteran actor Ravi Kishan stole the light in season 1 of Maamla Legal Hai, playing a lawyer who can be both cunning and ethical. He uses his street smarts and legal knowledge to win cases, often exploiting loopholes. The supporting cast, including Yashpal Sharma, Naila Grewal, Anant V Joshi, and Nidhi Bisht, also deliver strong performances. The show's humor relies on witty one-liners and well-timed jokes, keeping viewers entertained throughout.

About Maamla Legal Hai

Maamla Legal Hai season 1 takes viewers on a humorous journey through the Patparganj district court. Each 30-minute episode features unusual cases based on real-life situations, offering a blend of entertainment and social commentary. In one case, a foul-mouthed parrot goes on trial, highlighting the show's dark humor that keeps viewers engaged.

The series stars Ravi Kishan as VD Tyagi, a cunning lawyer who exploits legal loopholes to win cases. He dreams of becoming the Bar Association President. Naila Grewal portrays Ananya Shroff, a Harvard-educated idealist who wants to help the underprivileged but faces a rude awakening in Patparganj.

Nidhi Bisht plays Sujata, who aspires to have her own law firm despite having no courtroom experience. Anant V Joshi rounds out the cast as Vishwas Pandey, the court manager who compares himself to the capable secretary from Suits.

