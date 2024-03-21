Badshah, Orry, Ravi Kishan, Munawar Faruiqui Among Others to Join Jio Cinema for CSK vs RCB IPL Opener

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin on March 22, 2024, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Chepauk Stadium, Chennai.

The evening will begin with a star-studded opening ceremony at the Chepauk Stadium. However, the official broadcasters of IPL 2024 Jio Cinema have also arranged for a mega opening event for their viewers as they have a lot of celebrities joining them before the mega festival of cricket begins.

Orry, who has earned immense popularity among the young generation today, will be the first guest on Jio Cinema and he will be sharing his views on the relevance of cricket in his unfiltered avatar.

Hip Hop sensation and the famous Indian rapper Badshah will be the next guest on the show, who is all set to amaze the viewers by calling the opening clash between CSK and RCB in Haryanvi. At the same time, Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan will join the broadcasters and provide viewers with an enthralling experience by taking over the Bhojpuri live feed.

The legendary Indian opening duo of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag will also join Jio Cinema to make the opening game between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore even more interesting by turning back the clock and sharing some wonderful stories of the time we used to see them spreading their magic on the field.

Bigg Boss 17 winner and popular comedian Munawar Faruqui will also provide a unique experience to the Gujarati feed viewers as he will take over the commentary along with the former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja. Content creators like Techno Gamerz, Lakshmi Manchu, Shiv Thakare, and UK07 Rider will also be present across various live feeds to add to the excitement of the viewers.

Former champion cricketers like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Suresh Raina, Anil Kumble, Shane Watson, Mike Hesson, Eoin Morgan, Robin Uthappa, Zaheer Khan, Graeme Smith, Brett Lee, Scott Styris, Parthiv Patel, Ajay Jadeja and Aakash Chopra among many others, will also join Jio Cinema as expert panelists to provide viewers with detailed explanation of the real time events occurring in the game.

