Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla claims Aparna Thakur demanded Rs 20 crore from them; files FIR against Lucknow woman: Report

After a Lucknow woman named Aparna Thakur claimed to be actor Ravi Kishan's wife and having a daughter together, the actor's wife Preeti Shukla has filed an FIR against her.

By Arpita Sarkar
Updated on Apr 17, 2024  |  07:06 PM IST |  4.5K
Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla claims Aparna Thakur demanded Rs 20 crore from them; files FIR against Lucknow woman: Report
Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla claims Aparna Thakur demanded Rs 20 crore from them; files FIR against Lucknow woman: Report (Image Credit: Instagram)

Ravi Kishan, one of the popular Indian actors, has worked in several Hindi, Bhojpuri, and South Indian movies over the years. He was last seen in Mission Raniganj as Bhola and currently making headlines after a woman from Lucknow named Aparna Thakur claimed that she is his wife and that they have a grown-up daughter together. Thakur also claimed that the actor is not accepting his second marriage both socially and publicly. Now, Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla has reportedly filed an FIR and revealed some information about Aparna. 

Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla files FIR against Aparna Thakur

As per the latest report by the Hindustan Times, an FIR has been lodged at the Hazratganj police station against Aparna Thakur by Ravi  Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla. The FIR complaint was filed on Tuesday (April 17).

According to the complaint, Preeti has claimed that Aparna threatened her and demanded Rs. 20 crore from them. She also mentioned that the Lucknow woman has connections with the underworld and threatened to frame Kishan in a fake rape case and kill the entire family if he doesn't pay. When her demands were not met, she held a press conference in Lucknow making false allegations against the actor. 

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Related Stories

Karan Johar has THIS to say about Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies backed by Aamir Khan
entertainment
Karan Johar has THIS to say about Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies backed by Aamir Khan
Ravi Kishan 'stayed away' from Salman Khan during Tere Naam's shoot for THIS reason
entertainment
Ravi Kishan 'stayed away' from Salman Khan during Tere Naam's shoot for THIS reason

The portal also has a copy of the FIR and mentioned that when they reached out to Kishan, he did not take the call but texted, "I am busy with elections, will talk later."

It has also been mentioned that Thakur has been married for 35 years and her husband is Rajesh Soni with a 27-year-old daughter and 25-year-old son.

Advertisement

Aparna Thakur claims to prove that she is Ravi Kishan’s wife

Aparna Thakur organized a press conference and claimed that she is the wife of the actor-turned-politician. She also stated that they got married nearly 28 years ago and have a daughter named Shenova together.

A video of Shenova has been doing rounds on social media going. In the video, she claimed that upon giving her some time, she would prove that her mother’s claims were true.

She said in the clip in Hindi, “Aadarniya Shri Yogi Ji (CM of UP, Yogi Adityanath) namaskar. Mera naam Shenova hai. Main aapke saansad Ravi Kishan ki beti hu aur main aapse vinti karna chahti hu ki aap mujhe aur meri maa ko thoda samay dijiye. Mai aapko apna sach batana chahti hu sabooton k saath. Uske baad, jo aapko sahi lage, aap nyaay dijiye. Shukriya.(Respected Yogi Ji. My name is Shenova. I am your MP Ravi Kishan’s daughter, and I would like to request that you give my mother and me some time. I want to tell you my truth with proof. After that, you can decide what’s right. Thank you.)"


In the press conference, Aparna stated, "My name is Aparna, and my daughter is the daughter of MP and actor Ravi Kishan, whom he is not accepting." Aparna also talked about her intention to pursue legal action in this matter, stating, "I am also going to court for this."

According to Wikipedia, Mission Raniganj actor Ravi Kishan has a wife named Preeti Shukla. The couple married in December 1993. They have a son and three daughters together. One of his daughters, named Riva Kishan, made her film debut with Sab Kushal Mangal in 2020. His other daughter, Ishita Shukla, is an Indian defense personnel.

ALSO READ: Woman claiming to be Ravi Kishan’s daughter says she’ll tell her truth with proof: ‘Give me and my mother some time’

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Arpita Sarkar

Arpita Sarkar has 3 years of experience in content writing and editing in the

...

Credits: Hindustan Times
Advertisement

Latest Articles