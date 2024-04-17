Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla claims Aparna Thakur demanded Rs 20 crore from them; files FIR against Lucknow woman: Report

Ravi Kishan, one of the popular Indian actors, has worked in several Hindi, Bhojpuri, and South Indian movies over the years. He was last seen in Mission Raniganj as Bhola and currently making headlines after a woman from Lucknow named Aparna Thakur claimed that she is his wife and that they have a grown-up daughter together. Thakur also claimed that the actor is not accepting his second marriage both socially and publicly. Now, Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla has reportedly filed an FIR and revealed some information about Aparna.

Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla files FIR against Aparna Thakur

As per the latest report by the Hindustan Times, an FIR has been lodged at the Hazratganj police station against Aparna Thakur by Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla. The FIR complaint was filed on Tuesday (April 17).

According to the complaint, Preeti has claimed that Aparna threatened her and demanded Rs. 20 crore from them. She also mentioned that the Lucknow woman has connections with the underworld and threatened to frame Kishan in a fake rape case and kill the entire family if he doesn't pay. When her demands were not met, she held a press conference in Lucknow making false allegations against the actor.

The portal also has a copy of the FIR and mentioned that when they reached out to Kishan, he did not take the call but texted, "I am busy with elections, will talk later."

It has also been mentioned that Thakur has been married for 35 years and her husband is Rajesh Soni with a 27-year-old daughter and 25-year-old son.

Aparna Thakur claims to prove that she is Ravi Kishan’s wife

Aparna Thakur organized a press conference and claimed that she is the wife of the actor-turned-politician. She also stated that they got married nearly 28 years ago and have a daughter named Shenova together.

A video of Shenova has been doing rounds on social media going. In the video, she claimed that upon giving her some time, she would prove that her mother’s claims were true.

She said in the clip in Hindi, “Aadarniya Shri Yogi Ji (CM of UP, Yogi Adityanath) namaskar. Mera naam Shenova hai. Main aapke saansad Ravi Kishan ki beti hu aur main aapse vinti karna chahti hu ki aap mujhe aur meri maa ko thoda samay dijiye. Mai aapko apna sach batana chahti hu sabooton k saath. Uske baad, jo aapko sahi lage, aap nyaay dijiye. Shukriya.(Respected Yogi Ji. My name is Shenova. I am your MP Ravi Kishan’s daughter, and I would like to request that you give my mother and me some time. I want to tell you my truth with proof. After that, you can decide what’s right. Thank you.)"

In the press conference, Aparna stated, "My name is Aparna, and my daughter is the daughter of MP and actor Ravi Kishan, whom he is not accepting." Aparna also talked about her intention to pursue legal action in this matter, stating, "I am also going to court for this."

According to Wikipedia, Mission Raniganj actor Ravi Kishan has a wife named Preeti Shukla. The couple married in December 1993. They have a son and three daughters together. One of his daughters, named Riva Kishan, made her film debut with Sab Kushal Mangal in 2020. His other daughter, Ishita Shukla, is an Indian defense personnel.

