Bollywood Newswrap, April 17: Deepika Padukone reportedly to miss shooting for Singham Again dance number; Father of arrested accused reacts to Salman Khan firing case

We got several exciting Bollywood news on the seventeenth day of April 2024. From Deepika Padukone reportedly won't be shooting for the dance number of Singham Again to the father of the arrested accused reacting to the gun-firing case that took place outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment; have a read of today's top news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of April 17, 2024

1. Deepika Padukone to miss shooting for Singham Again dance number

According to Mid-Day, Rohit Shetty is bringing the main cast, including actors Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff, of his upcoming film, Singham Again, together for a vibrant dance track. But Deepika Padukone might miss the shooting of it as she is expecting the arrival of her first child with husband Ranveer Singh in September this year.

2. Father of arrested accused reacts to Salman Khan firing case

On April 14, a gun-firing incident took place outside the Bandra house of Salman Khan. The two accused Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal have been arrested already by the Mumbai Police. Days after the incident, in a PTI interview, Joginder Shah, the father of Sagar reacted to the same. "I was really shocked to learn about his involvement through social media... We don't know how it happened. He was never involved in any crime earlier. We are all laborers. He was a simple person. He was working in Jalandhar (Punjab), I don't know how he reached Mumbai," he said.

3. Parineeti Chopra on gaining weight for Amar Singh Chamkila

During a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti Chopra talked about putting on weight to play the character of Amarjot Kaur in her latest film Amar Singh Chamkila. “Imtiaz sir told me to gain 15 kgs and said there would be no makeup on my face. I had to look my worst in Chamkila and I said, ‘I will do it,'" she said.

4. Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla files FIR against Aparna Thakur

According to Hindustan Times, an FIR has been lodged at the Hazratganj police station against Aparna Thakur by Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla on Tuesday (April 16). According to the complaint, Preeti has claimed that Aparna threatened her and demanded Rs. 20 crore from them.

5. Amar Singh Chamkila’s first wife Gurmail Kaur denies rift rumors with Amarjot Kaur

During an interview with Mitti's YouTube channel, Amar Singh Chamkila's first wife Gurmail revealed that she and Amarjot Kaur were on good terms. She said in Punjabi, “There was no tension between us. We used to mingle well with each other. While she cooked vegetables, I made roti. Even after the second marriage, it wasn’t like she was more important and I wasn’t special. Chamkila used to treat us equally and brought us similar things.”

