Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein: Dia Mirza recalls being 'dropped from many projects' after movie's box office failure; 'Film’s popularity grew once...'

Millennials, who grew up watching Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in the early 2000s, can fall in love all over again. RHTDM is returning to theaters after 23 years of its release. Starring R Madhavan and Dia Mirza as the leads, the 2001 film is considered a cult classic in Hindi cinema. Dia, who made her acting debut with RHTDM, recently recalled she was dropped from several projects after the box office failure of the 1999 iconic movie. The actress also spoke about how the RHTDM's popularity grew among the audience.

In a new interview with Times of India, Dia Mirza recalled that the actress along with her team was devastated after the release of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein due to its failure. Dia also revealed that she was removed from many projects. The actress mentioned while RHTDM tanked at the box office, it later became popular among the masses through electronic and social media.

Calling it a "revelation, the RHTDM actress reminisced, "The film’s popularity grew once it was screened on television and, many years later, got a further boost on social media."

Dia elaborated on Rehnaa Hai..attaining a "cult status" as the audience continues to shower love on the 2001 film. The 42-year-old actress acknowledged that its recognition helped her discover that it genuinely connects with cinephiles.

In the same interview, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress shared her experience of working with R Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan on the sets. Dia, who was the newcomer back then, called Maddy her "mentor" on set who used to guide her during the making of the film. She shared that her co-star was a true gentleman that he is.

The IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack actress expressed that Saif would make her laugh on the sets of RHTDM. Dia shared that she would love spending time with the Omkara actor back then. Saif would put her to ease with his humor, she added.

Meanwhile, on August 29, R Madhavan posted a video of himself on Instagram while informing his fans that Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is back in theaters. Madhavan sent a video message to his Instagram followers in which the actor shared that he feels nervous.

"I don’t know why I am nervous today," he said. "I hope you all will like this movie again as much as you all loved it, even not watching it on theatres...," the RHTDM actor added.

Dia dropped her reaction in the comment section. "Now you are making me nervous," read her comment on R Madhavan's post.

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is set to re-release on August 30, 2024. The 2001 romantic drama was the remake of Menon's Tamil film Minnale, also headlined by R Madhavan. Madhavan played the role of Shastri aka Maddy in RHTDM and Dia Mirza was cast as Reena Malhotra in the film. Saif's character was named Rajeev Samra aka Sam. Madhavan and Dia-starrer also featured Anupam Kher, Vrajesh Hirjee, Navin Nischol in crucial roles.

On the work front, Dia Mirza's series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, premiered on August 29 on Netflix. It is shouldered on Vijay Varma as pilot Captain Devi Sharan. The series also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Patralekhaa, Amrita Puri, and Arvind Swamy.

Dia's notable films include Tumsa Nahin Dekha, Parineeta, Thappad, Bheed and more.

