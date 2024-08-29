Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein: R Madhavan feels ‘nervous’ ahead of film’s re-release, Dia Mirza has endearing reaction; WATCH

Amid the bandwagon of re-releases, fans’ favorite romantic movie, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, is going to hit theaters on August 30 after almost 23 years. The film was originally released in 2001, and to date, the storyline, characters, and songs of this movie are loved by the audience. To recreate that magic, Maddy (played by R Madhavan) and Reena (essayed by Dia Mirza) are coming again. A day before re-release, R Madhavan took to his official Instagram to share his excitement (read: nervousness) and guess what his co-star Dia Mirza has to say about it.

R Madhavan shared a video on Instagram informing the audience about the re-release of the film. He shared his excitement and how he is looking forward to the re-release. In the video message, our very own Maddy said, “So Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein re-releases tomorrow in theatres near you. I don’t know why I am nervous today. This film was released in 2001 and now it is re-releasing and I am getting nervous. Can you believe it? Anyways, I hope you all will like this movie again as much as you all loved it, even not watching it on theatres. I don’t know what am saying now… I am nervous but enjoy the film.”

Reacting to this video, his RHTDM co-star Dia Mirza, who played the role of female lead Reena Malhotra, commented, “Now you are making me nervous.” Several fans showered their love on the video and expressed their desire to watch the movie on the big screen.

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the movie also stars Saif Ali Khan and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. The love story revolves around Maddy (played by R Madhavan), Reena (essayed by Dia Mirza), and Rajeev (played by Saif Ali Khan). The movie’s song album is also appreciated by many.

