IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack: Did you know the real-life pilot Devi Sharan, played by Vijay Varma, sustained a permanent mark on his neck from hijacker’s gun?

Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack director Anubhav Sinha recently disclosed intriguing insights that he discovered about the notorious hijacking incident from the 1990s that rattled India. He revealed that the pilot, portrayed by Vijay Varma in the series, was left with a lasting scar on his neck as a result of the hijacking.

During a roundtable discussion with Netflix, Anubhav shared that he had extensive conversations with Captain Devi Sharan, the pilot of the hijacked flight, for the show. Sinha recounted how Captain Sharan described his harrowing experience, detailing the moments of both despair and relief while being held at gunpoint by the hijackers. Sinha said, "He still has a mark on his neck from where the hijackers had put the gun on him. It kept rubbing against his skin for so long that it left a mark, and the mark is still there".

Sinha explained that for Captain Devi Sharan, landing in Amritsar brought a sense of relief, as he felt secure being back in his own country. However, this relief turned to heartbreak when, 45 minutes after landing, the hijackers demanded that he take off again. Sinha also mentioned that after leaving Amritsar, the pilot had to fly the plane at a dangerously low altitude of 150–200 feet to reach Lahore because the aircraft was running low on fuel.

Sinha explained that although it was only a 10-minute flight, the plane lacked enough fuel to gain altitude. Upon entering Lahore, the pilot faced a refusal from Lahore authorities to land. To secure permission, he had to issue a threat. Sinha mentioned that he asked the pilot what was going through his mind when he considered landing on a highway.

The pilot responded that he was ready to make an emergency landing on a highway to ensure at least some passengers survived, but he also hoped that the threat would persuade the Lahore authorities to allow them to land at the airport.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is based on true events and showcases the 7 days of terror that the country will never forget. This limited series premiered on Netflix on August 29, 2024.

