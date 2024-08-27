Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein: Want to experience the magic of R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, and Saif Ali Khan’s classic on big screen? Here's when you can watch

Fans of Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein are in for a treat, as they will have the chance to experience the magic of R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, and Saif Ali Khan in theaters once more. This cult classic is all set to re-release on August 30, 2024. Renowned for its heartwarming romance and memorable soundtrack, the film has remained a favorite among audiences since its release. Both longtime fans and new viewers will have the opportunity to enjoy the film's timeless charm and emotional depth on the big screen again, celebrating its lasting impact on Indian cinema.

Reacting to the same, Jackky Bhagnani from Pooja Entertainment expressed his excitement, describing Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein as the quintessential romantic film of the 2000s. He reflected on the special significance of the film, noting that it was his first project as an Assistant Director. Bhagnani recalled his youthful enthusiasm at the time and the remarkable opportunity he had to work closely with R Madhavan, Saif Ali Khan, and Dia Mirza.

He shared that witnessing such talented actors and being involved in what became a cult classic was truly inspiring. Bhagnani also highlighted the film's continued popularity among younger audiences, praising its timeless melodies, and expressed his delight in reintroducing it to fans.

Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein was a classic that Pooja Entertainment brought ahead of its time. It is one of the most applauseworthy films produced by the banner. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein was produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhavan was last seen in Shaitaan with Ajay Devgn. The movie opened to rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Up next, he will be seen in Shankara and De De Pyaar De 2 with Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Mirza was last in Dhak Dhak co-starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Talking about Saif, he will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's Jewel Thief alongside Jaideep Ahalawat and Kunal Kapur. The upcoming film will be released on Netflix later this year. Khan is also gearing up for the release of the Telugu film, Devara alongside JR NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

